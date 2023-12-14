'3 old friends, 33 years apart': Anita Yuen reunites with fellow Miss Hong Kong 1990 contestants Helen Yung and Connie Yao

They competed together in the beauty pageant Miss Hong Kong back in 1990.

And they have reunited, albeit some 33 years later.

Hong Kong veteran actress Anita Yuen recently met up with former fellow contestants Helen Yung and Connie Yao, sharing photos with the two in a Weibo post on Monday (Dec 11).

"Three old friends, 33 years apart. Although we are busy and don't see each other often, I am grateful for you and we can always talk about anything," wrote Anita, 52.

Anita was eventually crowned Miss Hong Kong 1990 and won the Miss Photogenic award, which kicked off her showbiz career while Connie, 54, finished fourth place.

Helen, 54, was the first runner-up and won the Miss International Goodwill award. She later acted in TVB dramas and eventually returned to the US in 1994 where she appeared in a couple of American movies and drama serials like Stranger Than Fiction and Chicago P.D.

She last starred in the 2015 HKTV drama Karma.

In one of the recent photos posted by Anita, the three of them can be seen smiling while standing close together with their heads touching.

Netizens took to the comments of the Weibo post to reminisce about their past.

"Wow, a friendship that lasts forever," wrote one, adding an undated photo of Anita, Helen and the second runner-up Noel on Weibo.

"Time flies so fast," said another.

Another remarked that they are "so beautiful."

ALSO READ: 'I was afraid of nothing': Anita Yuen recounts only time she had stage fright and it was with late Leslie Cheung

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.