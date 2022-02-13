3 shot outside Justin Bieber after-party in Los Angeles

Three people have been shot outside of a Justin Bieber after-party in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-winning singer, 27, was hosting the event ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb 13), when a fight started outside The Nice Guy restaurant and shots were fired.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that multiple rounds were fired and the three victims — men aged 19, 24 and 60 — were all struck by gunfire.

The incident took place at 2.45am on Saturday (Feb 12) morning, and two of the victims were taken to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department.

The third victim initially left the venue, but later went to hospital for treatment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

All three men are described as being in a stable condition.

Justin, who is one of the world's best-selling music artists, performed at the Revolve's Homecoming Weekend party before he attended the afterparty.

The pop star was joined by his wife Hailey, 25, and a host of other big-name stars, including the likes of Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby and Kodak Black.

However, it's not yet clear how many of the celebrities were still at the venue when the shooting incident took place.

At the Homecoming Weekend party, Justin performed in front of a crowd of around 1,500 people, which included Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan and Logan Paul.

A video of the incident has appeared online. But the names of the victims have not been confirmed and no suspects have been named either,