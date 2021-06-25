3 promising Singaporean filmmakers gearing up to direct feature-length movies

Three acclaimed local directors, Sean Ng, Boi Kwong, and Daniel Yam, will soon be helming feature-length movies.

On Friday (June 25), mm2 Entertainment Singapore announced the trio will start production this year, with the three films titled Sunday, Geylang, and A Good Goodbye.

Sean Ng.

PHOTO: mm2

Sean was the winner of the mm2 Movie Makers Short Film Competition in 2015 with his short, You & Me, and had previously served as the executive producer for the documentary feature Andre & His Olive Tree (2021).

Sunday is a romantic drama that focuses on the plight of migrant workers in Singapore, from the social-economical viewpoint to the way migrant lives are managed by the authorities. The film will be about a domestic worker from the Philippines and a Vietnamese migrant worker who fall in love here.

Boi, whose first film The Days (2008) was nominated for several international awards including the New Asian Talent Award at Shanghai International Film Festival 2009, will be directing Geylang.

Boi Kwong.

PHOTO: mm2

He has over 15 years of experience as a producer for some of Singapore’s biggest films, such as the Golden Horse Award-winning movie Number 1.

The action-thriller neo-noir Geylang is set in the infamous red-light district, connecting five seemingly unlinked stories surrounding crime, sex, guilt, violence, and perversion — all unfolding in one action-packed night.

Lastly, Daniel — whose short film Gift (2013) received international praise and won numerous awards — will be directing A Good Goodbye.

Daniel Yam.

PHOTO: mm2

He had served as a director in 4Love and had co-directed Wonderboy with Dick Lee. His latest short film Our People, Our Heartware (2021) went viral when it was shared on Police Day on June 3.

A Good Goodbye is a drama-comedy based on true stories of end-of-life care. It combines three spirited and emotional stories of the end-of-life experience to help people find hope and meaning when they are about to reach the finishing line in life.

The three directors and their films are part of mm2’s production strategy named Grow Local, Go Regional.

Ng Say Yong, Chief Content Officer of mm2, said the strategy is to develop local filmmakers for them to make a name for themselves and secure future projects in the region.

"Gaining this kind of exposure to different markets will go a long way in building the Made-By-Singapore brand," he added.

More details on the projects will be provided at a later date.

