3 years after divorce, Song Joong-ki admits to dating British woman

Actor Song Joong-ki has found love again.

On Monday (Dec 26), the South Korean star's management agency confirmed that he's currently dating a British woman who's not a celebrity.

According to Korean media reports, the pair met through a mutual friend and have been dating for more than a year.

Reports added that the actor did not deliberately keep the relationship under wraps, and would openly bring her along when he went on overseas work trips.

Photos taken of the couple showed his new love to be tall, slim and dark-haired.

Online, netizens speculated whether Joong-ki will soon be a dad, after rumours erupted that the couple were spotted at a gynaecology clinic.

According to Zaobao.sg, Joong-ki's girlfriend was with him when he arrived in Singapore on Dec 6 and had even introduced her as his girlfriend to work colleagues.

The 37-year-old actor was in town to promote his new K-drama, Reborn Rich.

Joong-ki divorced from actress Song Hye-kyo in 2019 after less than two years of marriage.

