4 months after Malaysian singer Siti Sarah died of Covid-19, video of mother-in-law on future wife for son stirs discussion

Four months ago, the death of Malaysian singer-entrepreneur Siti Sarah Raissuddin caused shockwaves and broke the hearts of many.

The 36-year-old died from complications caused by Covid-19 just three days after giving birth to her son Ayash Affan.

She left behind her husband of 10 years, 37-year-old comedian Shahmira Muhamad — also known as Shuib Sepahtu — and four children.

Last week, a video posted to her official Instagram page stirred up discussion, garnered over 475,000 views and 440 comments.

In the video, a woman holding the camera asked Siti Sarah's eight-year-old daughter Dzahira Talita Zahra if she wants another sister. The girl said yes.

Her grandmother — Shuib's mother — then asked the girl whether she wants a stepmother and she shyly replied yes again.

The grandmother then shared some of the criteria that her future daughter-in-law should have.

She said: "Firstly, if she wants to get married to daddy (Shuib), she must know how to cook as daddy likes to eat."

She added: "He likes to search for food at 2-3am, so she needs to cook so that she can cater to his needs and hence be able to take care of his heart."

The comments section was filled with conflicting views from netizens. Some supported the idea, in hopes Shuib would find happiness once more.



A netizen wrote: “Hope Shuib finds a partner who is as good as Sarah who would always make him happy.”

However, some netizens felt that it was too early to consider marriage, as it has been only four months since Siti Sarah died.

Another netizen said: "Still can't move on from Siti Sarah's death. Is there even anyone who can replace her?"

It is still difficult for Talita Zahra to cope with her mum's passing.

In a video posted to Instagram two days ago, the girl could not hold back her tears during a photoshoot session for the hijab label Loveta founded by Siti Sarah.

nurhadirah@asiaone.com