4 years after cheating scandal, Jacqueline Wong says she 'didn't know how to handle criticisms'

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong, who was caught in a cheating scandal with married Hong Kong singer Andy Hui in April 2019, has accepted that the criticisms levelled against her were a result of her past actions.

The 34-year-old made the admission during an interview on Monday on Hong Kong radio show 903 Music, her first public interview in more than four years.

Wong’s image was seriously affected after the controversy, with her acting career derailed as she disappeared from the small screen. Her then-boyfriend, Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma, also broke up with her.

She has since made her comeback to the entertainment industry as a singer-songwriter in 2023, releasing two self-written and composed songs - Crown Me and Punching Bag.

She appeared on 903 Music to promote the latter track, saying she was nervous as she had not done a live broadcast for a while.

“I feel as if my heart is beating uncontrollably and going to pop out soon,” she said, her voice trembling slightly.

Addressing the backlash she faced after the 2019 scandal, Wong said: “I might have been bothered by the criticisms in the past and did not know how to handle them, but I have since calmed down.”

She added: “Frankly speaking, I have heard all types of harsh words. What others said about me were due to my past actions. What I can do now is to do my part as there are some things not within my control.”

Wong disclosed that her then-employer, broadcaster TVB, had invited her after the scandal to film dramas or variety shows and to discuss her future, but she decided to take a different career path. Her contract with TVB has since lapsed.

She said she did not expect herself to turn to music, as it was new to her. She said she went into music by accident while humming songs during the pandemic.

She then tried composing lyrics and decided to take online music lessons conducted by an American music school. She also learnt how to write lyrics from Hong Kong lyricist Cheung Cho Kiu.

Wong also credited her boyfriend Lai Man Wang, a member of Cantopop band RubberBand, for helping her embark on her music career, thanking him for his constant encouragement and “pushing”. Lai is also a co-producer of her songs.

She admitted she was afraid of interacting with people for a while after the scandal. She adopted a dog and began to chat with other dog owners, gradually opening up to others.

Her family also helped her overcome challenges, and she decided to restart her life as she could not bear to see her father constantly worrying about her.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.