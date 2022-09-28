4 years after husband's rumoured affair with Ukrainian model, former Hong Kong actress Winnie Chin admits divorce

Were the rumours true after all?

After 27 years of marriage, former Miss Hong Kong pageant runner-up Winnie Chin has admitted that she's no longer "Mrs Ma".

She released a statement to the media on Tuesday (Sept 27) which appeared to address her divorce.

In the statement, the 59-year-old referenced a song by Chinese artiste Li Lele.

She wrote: "Hurt, tired, heartbroken, this song represents the last four years of my life.

"Today, I decided to start afresh and bid farewell to a lost love and 27 years of marriage. Please don't call me Mrs Ma again. Thank you."

PHOTO: Screengrab from Weibo

Winnie came in first runner-up in the 1981 Miss Hong Kong pageant, which is said to be a launchpad for aspiring actresses.

But while Winnie's showbiz career never quite took off, her love life on the other hand, appeared to flourish.

Winnie married wealthy Hong Kong businessman Philip Ma in 1995, which enveloped her in a life of luxury, reported media outlets. Philip is the scion of Ma Kam Chan, founder of Hong Kong's Tai Sang Bank. The couple have two sons and a daughter.

Their marriage, however, reportedly hit a road bump in July 2018, when it was rumoured that Philip had cheated on Winnie with a Ukrainian model, identified as a woman named Ksenia B.

According to reports, Philip had requested for a divorce as he wanted to marry Ksenia. Reports also shared that Winnie, who was unwilling to give in to his demands, was kicked out of the master bedroom and was moved into a room that had just a foldable bed and no windows.

China Press reported that their younger son had just graduated from high school in the UK at the time. However, only Philip attended the ceremony. In an interview, Philip reportedly admitted that the couple were engaged in a 'cold war' and shared that Winnie was seeing a doctor for her emotional issues. However, he had denied that the pair were headed for a divorce.

Oriental Daily reported that Philip and Ksenia still follow each other on social media, but the former has yet to release a statement addressing the divorce.

Winnie and Philip are reportedly due in court in December to finalise details on the divorce.

