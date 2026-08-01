'43 will be a little chill': Andrew Garfield on birthday plans

Andrew Garfield is hoping turning 43 will be "a little chill".

The After the Hunt star celebrates his birthday on Aug 20 and after a busy time filming and promoting two films due for release this year, The Magic Faraway Tree and The Uprising, he's ready to take some time to relax.

When asked about his dream day off, he told People magazine: "[There'd be] a lot of laying down and looking out my window. Not very active, yeah. I'm in need of some rest right now."

And of his upcoming birthday, he added: "I'll just do chill things and be with loved ones and eat good food. I think 43 will be a little chill."

Andrew stars with the likes of Nicola Coughlan, Rebecca Ferguson, and Claire Foy in The Magic Faraway Tree and he had a "very joyful" experience working on the family film.

He said: "It was very joyful, and it was very light, and it was very fun. We got to support these amazing young actors and have a kind of playful, joyful time. It was nothing too heavy, nothing too serious."

Meanwhile, Andrew - who has been romantically linked to his Artificial co-star Monica Barbaro - recently spoke of how he is determined to keep his relationships out of the spotlight.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, he explained: "It feels like a violation of my inner world, my private world. I thought maybe that would soften at some point, but I'm very surprised to say that it hasn't."

Meanwhile, Andrew starred alongside Florence Pugh in We Live in Time, the romantic drama film, in 2024, and the actor previously admitted that he initially felt "really scared" about working with the actress.

He told People: "I was really scared. I think we were both really scared and nervous because it takes a while to get to know someone.

"There's layers there. There's defences there.

"I am someone, who on first meeting someone, I can be quite shy and quite protective and it takes me a while to really let someone know me. But then, when they're in, there's no getting out."

ALSO READ: Tearful Andrew Garfield honours family members believed to have died in Holocaust