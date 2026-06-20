4th Austin Powers movie on the way, says Mike Myers

Mike Myers has finally given Austin Powers fans the answer they have been waiting more than two decades to hear - confirming a fourth film in the comedy spy franchise is on the way.

The comic and actor, 63, revealed the news during an appearance at Trevor Noah's World Cup Watch Party this week when he was asked directly by a fan whether Austin Powers 4 would ever happen.

Mike, who created and starred in the series as Austin Powers, Dr Evil, Fat B****** and Goldmember, responded with a simple one-word confirmation.

Asked by a fan: "Are we ever going to see an Austin Powers 4?", Mike replied: "Yes".

The brief response immediately sparked excitement among fans of the "s***adelic" secret agent, although Mike declined to provide any further details about the project, including potential storylines, casting announcements or a release date.

The announcement comes 24 years after Austin Powers in Goldmember reached cinemas and follows years of speculation about whether the franchise would return.

Austin Powers remains one of the most successful comedy franchises of the late 1990s and early 2000s, with the three films collectively grossing more than £500 million worldwide and becoming a major part of popular culture.

Austin Powers first arrived in 1997 with Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, introducing audiences to the flamboyant British spy who is cryogenically frozen in the 1960s before awakening in the modern era.

The character was followed by Austin Powers: The Spy Who S****** Me in 1999 and Austin Powers in Goldmember in 2002.

Across the trilogy, Mike became renowned for playing multiple characters, including Austin, Dr Evil, Fat Bastard and Goldmember.

The films also attracted a string of high-profile cameos from stars including Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears and Beyonce.

The franchise remains one of Mike's most celebrated creations alongside Wayne's World and the Shrek series, in which he voices the title character.

More recently, audiences have also seen him return to television in projects including The Pentaverate. Austin Powers, however, remains the role most closely associated with the Canadian comedian.

The prospect of a fourth instalment follows comments Mike made in 2024 while attending the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the event, Mike said: "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project… it's likely to be from Dr. Evil's point of view."

The remark fuelled speculation Dr Evil could play a more prominent role in any future sequel, although no official plot details have been announced.

The original trilogy earned more than 20 awards and nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup.

The second film also produced Madonna's Grammy-winning song Beautiful Stranger, which became closely linked to the franchise during its peak popularity.

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