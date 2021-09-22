For a limited time only: 5-hour ENERGY X Venom: Let There Be Carnage to release energy shots and exciting freebies

Good things come to those who wait — the highly anticipated Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is finally set to premiere on Oct 14.

And, 5-hour ENERGY is locking arms with Venom: Let There Be Carnage in partnership for the upcoming release of the film to give out some freebies, for a limited time only!

Yes, our favourite alien symbiote is making a sequel comeback and this time, he's not alone.

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady (or better known as Carnage).

Get creative with the Instagram filter contest

Go crazy: snap some shots of yourself or with your friends with the Venom: Let There Be Carnage Instagram filter.

Transform into Venom with your friends, dog, cat, or even your grandma. Just imagine their shock seeing their transformation on screen.

In line with the collaboration, 5-hour ENERGY is also having a social media contest from Sept 27 to Oct 15. Simply use the Venom: Let There Be Carnage Instagram filter, tag @5hourenergysg and include the hashtags #EnergyMeetsPower, #VENOM2SG in your posts to participate.

Try your luck at the 'Energy Meets Power' lucky draw

5-hour ENERGY is also hosting a lucky draw campaign from Aug 12 to Sept 30 with over $3,000 worth of prizes and a Venom: Let There Be Carnage desk mat up for grabs.

The list of prizes are as follows:

Grand prize: Apple iMac (one winner)

2nd place: Prism+ C240 monitor / Predator Cestus 350 mouse (one winner)

3rd place: Prism+ Monitor C240 (one winner)

4th place: Venom: Let There Be Carnage desk mat (20 winners)

Click here to enter the lucky draw, open from now till Sept 30, 2021, 11.59pm.

Don't wait: snag those newly-launched products

In collaboration with the film, 5-hour ENERGY is putting a twist on the packaging for their Cool Mint Lemonade flavour energy shot.

The Regular Strength Cool Mint Lemonade 4s Pack costs only $17.50 and even comes with a free Venom: Let There Be Carnage figurine with every purchase!

The shot is available island-wide at all major retailers and the 5-hour ENERGY online store.

Do note that the Venom-inspired energy shot and Venom: Let There Be Carnage figurine are only available for a limited period of time and while stocks last.

If you're feeling FOMO, you can also get a Venom: Let There Be Carnage desk mat separately at the online store with purchase of 2 packs of Cool Mint Lemonade (4s).

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is only in cinemas from Oct 14, 2021.

This article is brought to you in partnership with 5-hour ENERGY.

estherlam@asiaone.com