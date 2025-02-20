5 new and upcoming shows to watch starring G-Dragon, Lee Dong-wook and Bai Jingting

Don't have anything good to watch?

Here are five new and upcoming dramas and variety shows to keep a lookout for.

G-Dragon's Good Day

He's gathering the biggest names in Korean entertainment and trying to come up with the song of the year with their personal stories.

G-Dragon's new variety show Good Day aired on Feb 16, with a star-studded guest list including comedians Jung Hyung-don, Jo Se-ho and Kim Soo-hyun.

Upcoming episodes are slated to feature Hwang Jung-min, Jung Hae-in, Lee Soo-hyuk, Kwanghee, Im Si-wan, Kim Go-eun, BSS (a sub-unit of Seventeen featuring DK, Hoshi and Seungkwan), and Aespa.

Good Day is airing on iQiyi and tvN.

The First Frost

The First Frost is one to watch for C-drama fans.

A sister story to 2023's Hidden Love (starring Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan), this drama stars Bai Jingting as Sang Yan and Zhang Ruonan as Wen Yifan, two former high school classmates who run into each other again after six years.

Despite having had feelings for Sang Yan in high school, Yifan rejected him back then, but the two are brought together again when they inexplicably end up as housemates.

The First Frost comes to Netflix on Feb 20.

Undercover High School

We're used to watching 30-somethings play high-schoolers, but this time, it's on purpose!

Seo Kang-joon stars as Jung Hae-seong in Undercover High School, a demoted South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who gets assigned to track down gold bars belonging to the 19th century Emperor Gojong.

He hides out as a high school student, but his homeroom teacher Oh Soo-ah (Jin Ki-joo) notices that Hae-seong is strikingly similar to her first love from childhood.

Undercover High School airs Feb 21 on Viu.

Daredevil: Born Again

Matt Murdock is back!

Charlie Cox reprises his role as the blind lawyer and his alter ego, the masked vigilante Daredevil, in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again.

This time, his nemesis Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) is eyeing for the position of mayor in New York City. Their paths collide as their past identities begin to emerge.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 5 on Disney+.

The Divorce Insurance

Can you put a price on divorce?

In the upcoming office rom-com series The Divorce Insurance, Noh Ki-jun (Lee Dong-wook) is an insurance agency employee who has been divorced thrice before.

Despite this, he remains open about his history and is trying to develop a divorce insurance policy in an era where marriages are failing to protect people like himself.

The Divorce Insurance also stars Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Da-hee, and airs March 31 on Prime Video.

