5 Singapore celeb mums who made the June holidays extra special for their kids

Taking complete advantage of the Covid-19 restrictions, some Singaporean celebrity mums made it a point to spend quality bonding time with their kids. Especially during the June school holidays.

From fun activities at home, to working on creative projects together, they showed just how you can make the holidays extra special.

Find out how Fann Wong, Jamie Yeo, Diana Ser, Lim Peifen, and Joanne Peh made use of the school break to create new memories for their kids!

How 5 celeb mums spent June school holidays with their kids

1. Fann Wong

Local actress Fann Wong spent the June holidays rustling up mouthwatering treats, among other things. But this process was made more fun for her when her son Zed lent a helping hand with his ‘little recipe book‘.

The proud mum even took to Instagram to post fun menus she prepared with Zed. In one particular post, you can check out the duo proudly showing off their salad creation.

Fann Wong had also earlier posted other creative recipes she prepared with Zed that included star sandwiches as well as pizza faces.

2. Lim Peifen

YES 93.3FM DJ Lim Peifen found an interesting way to both spend time with her son and keep him occupied.

The famous mum used AR flashcards to make up stories and talk about various subjects with Luke. She took to Instagram to dish out a short toy review of 4D+ Augmented Reality Flashcards made by Octagon Studio.

She wrote: “Screen time for Luke with these AR flashcards is very much Mama-approved! I love playing with him as well, we learn and talk about each item on the cards, and make up stories too as they come to life on the screen. Educational, creative, interactive and fun!”

3. Joanne Peh

Being a toy lover herself, local actress Joanne Peh spent the Dragon Boat Festival – during the June school holidays this 2021 – unboxing a tonne of toys with her kids.

While she proudly showed her own Barbie doll, one of her Instagram posts also included photos of her kids having fun with their new toys.

“When you have someone at home who loves toys just as much as the children do, this is what happens,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: How local celebrity mums are spending the school holidays

4. Jamie Yeo

PHOTO: Instagram/iamjamieyeo

Using her TV hosting experience, local celebrity mum Jamie Yeo broadcasted live a mini Play-Doh workshop on Instagram, alongside her kids Alysia and Luke.

“Given how much we’ve been home this holiday, it’s tested the creativity muscles! Arts ‘n’ crafts have been a lifeline. Play-doh has featured prominently (as you can see from the photos),” she wrote in her post.

5. Diana Ser

Celebrity mum Diana Ser gave her followers a glimpse into one of the many activities she did with her kids during the holidays.

She took them to the Singapore Zoo and made the trip extra special for them as she combined “work and pleasure” for an episode of Talking Point. They toured around the zoo and clearly enjoyed every bit of the experience.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family had to split into two pairs and didn’t get to walk around together. But the celeb mum says it’s still “possibly the cutest episode” for her.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.