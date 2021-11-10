5 things to look forward to on Disney+ Day on Nov 12

With Disney+ Day fast approaching on Nov 12, 2021, the company is having a week-long celebration involving promotions, new content, exclusive first looks and more. If you’re not already pumped for the big day, here are five things to get excited about for Disney+ Day!

1. $1.98 Disney+ subscription fee

PHOTO: Disney+

If you’ve been on the fence as to whether or not you should subscribe to Disney+, now is your chance to hop off it. Instead of the usual $11.98 monthly subscription, new subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for only $1.98.

For $1.98, subscribers get to catch their favourite movies and TV shows from Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and Star for an entire month.

2. New streaming debuts

PHOTO: Disney+

New content will be making its way onto the platform on Disney+ Day. From movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise, and new documentaries like The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, users have alot to look forward to.

Other debuts also include:

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release

Marvel Studios Legends:Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series

The live-action animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted (2007), starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey

The recent Disney Channel Original Movie Spin where Rhea (Avantika), an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her

All episodes of Fancy Nancy season 3, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior

3. Launch of IMAX Enhanced Marvel movies

For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream some of their favorite MCU titles in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio at home with IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. With IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio of 1:90:1, fans get to see more action on screen as the filmmakers intended.

The 13 titles available at launch include the Disney+ premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, in addition to Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

4. Disney Parks Celebrations

PHOTO: Disney+

If you’re a Disney+ subscriber and are visiting any of the Disney theme parks on Nov 12, you’ll be able to enter the parks 30 minutes earlier than other guests! Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park will roll out the blue carpet for guests with character moments, photo opportunities, and more. Disney+ subscribers will also enjoy complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo download(s) taken at select locations.

Disneyland Paris will also roll out the blue carpet at Walt Disney Studios for guests to celebrate with special character appearances and photo opportunities throughout the day. The park will also extend its operating hours by 30 minutes so that guests can enjoy watching The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror illuminate the night in Disney+ blue!

#5. Disney+ TikTok account

PHOTO: Disney+

Disney+ has finally launched an official TikTok account. Fans can tune in to the Disney+ Day celebration on TikTok and watch unique short-form content featuring iconic stories, brands and characters. Followers can expect new content all day leading up to the big day!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.