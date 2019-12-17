5 things we learnt about ITZY at their 2019 showcase in Singapore

Known as the super-rookies of the year among Korean girl groups, ITZY is a new addition to the K-pop scene, having released their debut album It’z Different just earlier in the year.

However, the five-member team, consisting of members Lia, Ryujin, Yeji, Chaeryeong and Yuna, have already broken records left and right and won six awards this year, including Rookie of the Year awards from this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards and Melon Music Awards.

Performing at Singapore’s Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre last evening as part of their ITZY Premiere Showcase Tour ‘ITZY? ITZY!’, the girl group performed crowd-favourite tracks like “CHERRY” and “ICY”, as well as cover performances of hit songs like Got7’s “Hard Carry” and TWICE’s “TT”.

Singapore MIDZYs also got to enjoy watching the ITZY play games and answer fan questions.

Missed the showcase or feeling the post-show blues? Read on to check out five of the most interesting things we learnt about ITZY during their showcase.

ALL THE ITZY MEMBERS HAVE AN INTERESTING ABILITY

The girls of ITZY are able to guess any K-Pop song from listening to just one second of a track, and they proved it during the ‘Guess The Song Quiz’ segment.

Songs that the girls had to guess included iconic tracks like Sunmi’s “Gashina”, TWICE’s “Fancy” and BTS’s “Idol”.

The ITZY members not only managed to identify all the songs correctly, but also displayed their impressive dance skills by showing off the corresponding choreography!

THEY REVEALED WHO INSPIRES THEM

As part of a Q&A segment during which ITZY answered questions sent in by Singaporean MIDZYs, the girls were asked about the source of their inspiration.

Lia answered that MIDZYs were ITZY’s biggest motivation and that the group will continue to work hard for their dedicated fans.

Chaeryeong cited JYP as someone she admired and wished to learn from. She said, “I see him as a father [figure]”.

THEIR DREAM COLLABORATIONS ARE WITH SENIOR ARTISTS THEY ADMIRE MOST

When asked which artists they would like to collaborate with in the future, Ryujin and Yeji both picked girl group TWICE as their choice.

Ryujin added that the reason was because they have “very good energy” and she would be interested in seeing what the two groups’ collaborative sound would be like.

Yeji also remarked that another senior she would love to collaborate with would be Chungha. “The members really like and admire Chungha.

There are many aspects that I like about her and so I would really like to collaborate with her,” she said.

THEY ARE FANTASTIC AT COMMUNICATING WITH ONE ANOTHER

During the ‘All In Us! Roulette’ segment, ITZY spun a wheel to decide on a game that they would play on stage.

After selecting the ‘Broken Telephone’ game, the members had to put on headphones that emitted loud music as they attempt to pass on a word or phrase from one member to another without using gestures.

Surprisingly, they not only successfully guessed difficult words and phrases like ‘Aglio e olio’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Christmas’, but also managed to get all seven questions correct!

THEY DIDN'T EXPECT THE INCREDIBLE SUCCESS OF THEIR HIT SONG "DALLA DALLA"

ITZY’s highly-anticipated debut single “DALLA DALLA” was released in February this year, and its music video amassed 17.1 million views in 24 hours, setting a new record for the most views on a K-pop group’s debut video.

The members of ITZY said they had not expected the warm reception. Lia said, “When this song first came out, I wasn’t sure if this song [would appeal to MIDZYs].

But now that I see many people enjoying it, I am very happy for that and for you guys”.

