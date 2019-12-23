50 Cent hired out a whole Toys R Us branch for his son

The hitmaker rented a branch of the toy shop for his seven-year-old son Sire - whom he shares with ex Daphne Joy - to mark the festive season.

He wrote: "SIRE's TOYS R US, we lit ... happy holidays. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife (sic)"

And Sire's official Instagram account shared the little boy's excitement.

Writing on his own Instagram account, he shared: "When I asked my Dad for the 'WHOLE Toys R Us Store' for Christmas, I didn't think he would actually do it, but he did ... Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever (sic)"

And in a video posted to social media, 50 Cent can be heard telling Sire he can have anything his heart desires.

Entering the toy store, he explained: "You can have whatever you see. All of it's yours, really. So you might as well pick out whatever you want."

Back in 2015, 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy.

He put in court papers to state he has assets and debts, which range between $10million (S$13.5 million) and $50million.