50 Cent hired out a whole Toys R Us branch for his son

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The hitmaker rented a branch of the toy shop for his seven-year-old son Sire - whom he shares with ex Daphne Joy - to mark the festive season.

He wrote: "SIRE's TOYS R US, we lit ... happy holidays. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife (sic)"

And Sire's official Instagram account shared the little boy's excitement.

Writing on his own Instagram account, he shared: "When I asked my Dad for the 'WHOLE Toys R Us Store' for Christmas, I didn't think he would actually do it, but he did ... Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever (sic)"

And in a video posted to social media, 50 Cent can be heard telling Sire he can have anything his heart desires.

Entering the toy store, he explained: "You can have whatever you see. All of it's yours, really. So you might as well pick out whatever you want."

Back in 2015, 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy.

He put in court papers to state he has assets and debts, which range between $10million (S$13.5 million) and $50million. 

The filing of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection had come just days after a court ruled that the rapper - whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III - should pay $5 million to a woman who sued him in a sex tape case, the Wall Street Journal reported.

During the court case, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Paul Wooten asked that the rapper disclose his financial assets but his lawyers revealed he had already filed for the Chapter 11 order in Connecticut, where he owns a home.

More about
celebrities Toys rapper

TRENDING

Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Stop picking fights with other countries, President of Malaysian Chinese Association urges Mahathir
Stop picking fights with other countries, MCA president urges Mahathir
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned

SERVICES