51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak

His new action comedy Enter The Fat Dragon was supposed to be released in Chinese cinemas on Valentine's Day Feb 14. But with cinemas closed to curb the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the movie got an online-streaming release instead on Feb 1.

Nonetheless, Donnie Yen's heart is with those affected by the outbreak.

In the music video Wuhan, Are You Okay?, the Ip Man star voiced his support for frontline medical workers alongside 50 other celebrities ⁠— some of them the biggest names in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, such as Li Bingbing, Zhao Wei, Zhou Xun, Alan Tam, Jackie Chan, Nicholas Tse, and Jay Chou.

"Wuhan, hang in there!" they chorused.

Footage of the stars are interspersed with heart-rending clips of medical personnel working courageously and tirelessly through the outbreak.

The song, released on Feb 1, is performed by Chinese artistes Chang Shilei, Doudou, Li Xian, and Wuhan-born Zhu Yilong. The lyrics express concern and gratitude towards the unsung medical heroes who sacrifice themselves for Wuhan.

Other celebrities have similarly lent their support and influence through song.