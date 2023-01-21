6 Disney+ films and TV shows to watch during your Lunar New Year reunion

Yusheng – check. Mahjong – check. Hongbaos – check. All you need left to make your Lunar New Year reunion complete is a good show or movie to keep everyone entertained – and that, we’ve got your back.

Lunar New Year reunions are always a fun time. The elderlies sit together and gossip, the children run around and bring bouts of laughter to the house and the teens are quietly sitting together busy editing their #OOTDs on Lightroom or Facetune (hey, no shame there!), but one activity that can bring a family together after a good meal and some sweet treats is a tv show or film.

That said, here are our top picks of Disney+ movies and TV shows to put on during your reunion to bring your family much closer this festive season!

Ah Boys To Men film series

From BMT, to POP, to ORD, as a boy in Singapore, you gotta do your thing, step up and serve the country. Love it or hate it, Ah Boys To Men is part of Singapore film culture now so whether you’re laughing out loud to jokes or hate watching it tipsy (we’ve done this – highly recommend!) Jack Neo’s satirical military comedy film series is an easy binge with your family.

In the first movie, Ken Chow pulls out all the stops to escape from enlistment, but his efforts prove unsuccessful and he joins equally incompetent army recruits as they blunder their way through their basic military training in Pulau Tekong.

Movies two to three follow the same character as he goes through Basic Military Training, train to become Frogmen, one of Singapore’s most fearsome military units, and finally when he gets called back in for reservist duty.

Big Bet

What’s a reunion without a little bit of gambling? A little Mahjong and Blackjack hurt nobody (well, maybe your wallet if you suck) but in Big Bet, Cha Moosik flees to the Philippines to launch his own casino business and wins over the political and business circles in the country. However, he is suddenly framed as a suspect in Min Seokjun’s death and is tracked by Oh Seunghoon of the Korean Desk.

IP Man film series

An absolute classic, IP Man features top Hong Kong martial artist Donnie Yen. In Ip Man, an occupying Japanese general challenges Chinese men to duels to prove the superiority of the Japanese but Ip Man refuses to fight. At least at first.

The sequel sees the martial artist persevere and retaliate against his rivals opposition to the Wing Chun fighting style he teaches. In Ip Man 3, Ip Man must help the police guard his son’s school from a corrupt property developer. In the meantime, he has to look after his terminally ill wife and defend his title.

The final instalment of the IP Man series, Ip Man 4: The Finale, Ip Man goes international! The hero travels to the United States in order to rescue his student who has caused conflict within the martial arts community.

And if you still haven’t had enough of Ip Man, the streamer also offers the spin-off, Master Z: Ip Man Legacy. In this film, martial arts expert Cheung Tin Chi tries to lead a normal life in Hong Kong after being defeated by Master Ip, until triad leaders draw him back into fighting.

Police Story 2013

Speaking of classics, Jackie Chan’s Police Story 2013 is a reboot of the popular Hong Kong action comedy crime film franchise, Police Story. In this film, Chan plays a Chinese officer called Zhong Wen who springs into action while visiting his estranged daughter when an elaborate kidnapping plan unravels right before his eyes.

Soundtrack #1

If action isn’t your thing then consider Soundtrack #1. In this romance drama, Eunsoo is asked to write lyrics for a song by a famous composer and enlists the help of her friend Sunwoo. Thus begins a friends-to-lovers romance that is achingly beautiful for the romantics at heart.

Taxi! Taxi!

In Taxi! Taxi!, retrenched microbiology scientist Professor Chua turns to taxi driving after several failed job attempts and befriends a veteran Ah Beng taxi driver named Lee Ah Tau. A comedy film featuring local stars Mark Lee and Gurmit Singh, Taxi! Taxi! is bound to bring waves of nostalgia when watching it with your family over reunion dinner.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.