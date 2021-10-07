6 pills a day: Kym Ng on her hyperthyroidism and feeling 'very scared' after relapse during Star Awards 2021

It doesn't matter if you're a celebrity or an everyday man, navigating health issues can be tricky and emotionally taxing.

For local artiste Kym Ng, she has been battling hyperthyroidism since she was diagnosed in 2000.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 54-year-old actress-host said that after her recent relapse, she is considering removing her thyroid gland — something she had been unwilling to do before.

She revealed that she suffered a relapse in April this year during the Star Awards period.

"When it relapsed in the past, I didn't feel much, but it felt quite serious this time. I lost a lot of weight and felt weak," she said, adding that she kept sweating, shivering and having diarrhoea.

Kym was worried when she attended the awards ceremony because she was wearing a heavy dress and was concerned that she might fall.

It took her a month and a half to recover from that episode and she had to take six pills a day.

She has since recovered but is on regular medication.

Kym told the Chinese daily that people have told her to remove the thyroid gland but she was initially against it. Firstly, she had to take medication regardless of whether she removed it. Secondly, if she did remove it, she would have to take medication for life.

But all that changed after the latest incident had her feeling "very scared".

"I am considering removing the thyroid gland," she said.

