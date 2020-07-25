6 royal-themed K-dramas to watch if you loved The King: Eternal Monarch

Just finished watching The King: Eternal Monarch on Netflix and want to watch more Korean television dramas? You ought to check out some of these favourites that feature also fictitious Korean royalties. From Princess Hours to The Last Empress, these K-dramas will keep you entertained for hours.

1. Princess Hours (2006)

Felt a bout of nostalgia after looking at the poster? Princess Hours is a hit drama that delves into the marriage of Crown Prince Lee Shin (played by Ju Ji-hoon) and commoner Shin Chae-kyeong (played by Yoon Eun-hye).

The Korean version of a Cinderella-like plot still remains a definitive work among the idol drama era. An energetic young lady and a lonely prince set in a 24-episode long series is sure to bring viewers both laughter and sadness, and the show is never boring and monotonous, even by current standards.

Though the hair and makeup look very ’90s-inspired, the elegant outfits, stellar acting and now-classic soundtracks make the show unforgettable.

2. Prince Hours (2007)

Following the success of Princess Hours, a spin-off version Prince Hours was born a year later. Set in a fictitious Korea ruled by a constitutional monarchy, the plot is fuelled by the death of a crown prince that leaves the imperial lineage uncertain as royal members scramble to fix things.

The stellar cast lineup includes Se7en, Huh E-jae, Park Shin-hye and Kang Doo.

The show is also called Goong S. According to the production company, “S” has multiple meanings, including a new beginning (“Start”), something unique (“Special”) and a “Secret” involving Se7en’s character. All these details were eventually unveiled during the course of the show.

3. My Princess (2011)

Though My Princess is relatively less popular, the main cast of Song Seung-hun and Kim Tae-hee makes it a feast for the eyes.

Set in modern-day Korea, the show begins with the reconstruction of the royal family where the main heroine (played by Kim) goes from being a commoner to a princess overnight. She meets a chaebol’s son (played by Song), who helps guide and teach her to fulfill her new role.

The classic romance plotline faced some criticism but the heavyweight names made it a show many watched to completion. Because the show was packaged like an idol drama, audiences should be aware of the premise and not expect anything too new or innovative.

4.The King 2 Hearts (2012)

Starring Ha Ji-won, Lee Seung-gi, Jo Jung-suk and Yoon Je-moon, the cast of The King 2 Heart are still big names in the industry today.

The drama is about an arrogant South Korean prince Lee Jae-ha (played by Lee) and the daughter of a North Korean military officer (played by Ha), who meet at a joint military training exercise. They later get married for political reasons after a fated sequence of events, and more politics ensue.

With one from the South and another from the North, doesn’t this show remind you of the recent hit series Crash Landing On You? With both romantic and political drawpoints, this show is a must-watch if you’re missing CLOY.

5. The Last Empress (2018)

As the title suggests, this K-drama depicts the end of Korea’s constitutional monarchy. Hailing from humble origins, the queen, played by Jang Na-ra, unearths and exposes hidden secrets that the royal family have been working to hide.

As a result, she faces many life-threatening scenarios with the factions split between those who want to protect the royal lineage and those seeking to overthrow them.

If you’re looking for a romantic drama, this isn’t it. But if you want a show filled with tension and suspense, then The Last Empress is for you.

6. The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)

This highly-anticipated romance fantasy drama stars heartthrob Lee Min-ho and Goblin‘s Kim Go-eun.

Set in parallel worlds, it follows science-loving king Lee Gon (played by Lee) who wants to close the dimensional door who meets Tae-eul (played by Kim), a police officer in the Republic of Korea who is protective of her loved ones.

Separated by alternate realities, their relationship is both sweet and unnerving to watch.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly and Nuyou.