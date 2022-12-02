7 most anticipated anime to grace our screens throughout the week

Have you switched off for the year yet? Here’s the best way to ease into the holiday mood: one episode of anime every day of the week…

Monday – Golden Kamuy Season 4

PHOTO: Tokyo MX

Gorgeous visuals, a riveting narrative, roots in historical contexts and phenomenal music; what more could we ask for? In this mature telling of a man seeking to fulfil his friend’s dying wish, Saichi Sugimoto tirelessly hunts for gold in order to support his–now-deceased–comrade’s family.

Teaming up with an Ainu girl, the unlikely pair team up to hunt down a hidden treasure of gold, and the only clue they have is a map marked on the bodies of ex-prisoners. This hidden gem continues its journey for a fourth season, promising the same stunning quality we’ve come to expect from the series. Golden Kamuy airs every Monday.

Tuesday – Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen

PHOTO: TV Tokyo

Bleach has been a household staple in the anime industry for decades and now returns after a 10-year hiatus in spectacular fashion. Concerns over the “magic” of the series being a husk of its original depiction hang in the air, but we’re glad to announce that the true joy of Bleach remains unchanged.

The fighting choreography and fluidity of the scenes are highly stylised. Music composer Shiro Sagisu’s beats still drop hard and the art style is marked by a distinct colour scheme and filter that gives the show a cinematic feel. Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen is peak Bleach content all must watch with episodes released every Tuesday.

Wednesday – Chainsaw Man

PHOTO: TV Tokyo

This is the long-awaited Chainsaw Man adaptation! The much-awaited anime debuts with a nasty, gruesome, violent, but yet somewhat touching opening that features some excellent dark humour and unexpectedly moving themes.

All hell breaks loose once the eponymous Chainsaw Man appears, and MAPPA (the animation studio) will be remembered for creating one of the greatest and bloodiest animated moments in a very long time. But this is only the beginning.

The anime translation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s comic, Chainsaw Man, is undoubtedly the most avidly awaited anime debut of the year.

It takes place in a universe where people’s anxieties manifest physically as Devils that cause havoc all across the planet. In this realm, anything — from vegetables to bugs to fish to firearms to darkness devils — can take on a terrifying form. These Devils hire individuals to use their abilities; some hire them to do wicked things, while others hire them to go after other Devils.

Thursday – Mob Psycho 100 III

PHOTO: Tokyo MX

In what appears to be the season finale from one of the finest anime in recent times, Mob Psycho 100, continues its good form with a wholesome, heartfelt, amusing, and beautiful opener.

Mob Psycho 100 tones it down in the season premiere and returns to its roots after Season 2 showed us the horrific repercussions of a psychic utilising their talents to oppress others, as well as that magnificent battle against an army of psychics. It’s a terrific, though rather dull, slice-of-life episode in which Mob faces his greatest obstacle to date: a 1/6th life crisis.

Mob Psycho takes place in a universe where there are psychics, ghosts, and creatures; some of them attempt to do good while others abuse their abilities.

Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, is another young person who is oblivious to his exceptional telepathic powers and would give anything to have an ordinary life, for his crush to be interested in him, and that he stop passing out while attempting to keep up with his friends at the junior high body improvement club.

Friday – Urusei Yatsura

PHOTO: David Production

This season’s version of Urusei Yatsura is a blast from the past. The show centres on Ataru, a sleaze who frequently has terrible luck. As his lover dumps him, an alien invasion occurs and the only way to save the Earth is if one randomly selected individual triumphs in a game of tag.

Ataru is that guy, and he is greeted by his extraterrestrial rival Lum, who anime fans may recognise. The famous Lum appeared in the original Urusei Yatsura anime, which lasted from 1981 to 1986. The first season of the series aired more than 35 years ago, and now David Production is bringing it back.

Saturday – Spy x Family Season 2

PHOTO: TV Tokyo

Our favourite family is back and on the journey to achieve 8 Stella resumes. With exams on the horizon, Anya needs to focus on her studies in order to save the world from a violent war. But knowing his daughter’s talents and, unfortunately, her “untalents”, Loid is forced to intervene in any way he can to help his notoriously lazy daughter pass her exams.

Furthermore, with her new pre-cognitive canine friend by her side, Anya takes upon herself the task to save her father from a dangerous new ploy by his political enemies in their various attempts to assassinate him. Operation Strix and its feasibility hang in the balance as the journey for ultimate elegance continues!

Sunday – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

PHOTO: Japan News Network

With shows like Blue Lock, Bocchi the Rock and To Your Eternity all having a Sunday release, we struggled to pick one we most looked forward to in this list. But we have to go with Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury.

In a world where right and wrong are decided by duels, Suletta Mercury must fight to prove herself as she enters the Asticassia School of Technology at her mother’s behest. There, the upper echelon of duelists battle for the hand of Miorine Rembran in marriage–a prize predetermined by Miorine’s father. When ace pilot Guel Jeturk demands Mirione move in with him, Suletta comes to her defence and is then challenged to a duel.

After winning, Suletta’s victory is voided by the academy for the alleged illegal use of a prohibited type of mobile suit–a “Gundam”. Unable to accept the injustice, Mirione proposes a second duel with higher stakes. This time Suletta’s attendance at the academy is at stake and she must once again prove her strength in combat if she wishes to keep her dream alive.

