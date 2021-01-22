That '70s Show star Danny Masterson pleads not guilty to rape

Danny Masterson has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape by force or fear.

The former That '70s Show star was arrested for sex offences last June and on Wednesday (Jan 20), he was arraigned in a Los Angeles court house, where he denied the allegations against him.

The 45-year-old actor - who faces 45 years in jail if convicted - had been under investigation since 2016 and the alleged incidents took place between 2001 and 2003.

Danny - who has six-year-old daughter Fianna with wife Bijou Phillips - previously insisted he was innocent when he was arrested.

His lawyer said in a statement at the time: "Mr Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.

"Obviously, Mr Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

Danny is also involved in a separate lawsuit, in which four women accused him and the Church of Scientology of carrying out a conspiracy to cover up his alleged sexual assault, an allegation both he and the church have denied.

In December, a judge ordered the two anonymous complainants and Chrissy Bixler settle their claims against Danny and the Church of Scientology in religious arbitration, as they had signed a religious arbitration agreement when they joined the church.

However, the fourth woman Bobette Riales never joined the church and is excluded from arbitration but the court has yet to decide if her claims will go to trial.

Danny will next appear in court on March 24.