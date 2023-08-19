$780k for an Instagram post? Blackpink's Lisa now highest-placed Asian entertainment celebrity on Instagram Rich List

SEOUL - A post by Thai singer Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink on Instagram costs US$575,000 (S$780,000).

This was according to the latest Instagram Rich List released by social media marketing management platform Hopper HQ.

Lisa, who was ranked 26th, was the highest-placed Asian entertainment celebrity on the list. The 26-year-old has more than 96.6 million followers on Instagram.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was 29th on the list, with a post costing US$532,000. The 41-year-old, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, has more than 88.8 million followers on Instagram.

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho is ranked 55th with US$200,000 a post. The 36-year-old K-drama actor has more than 33.6 million followers on Instagram.

His fellow K-drama actress Song Hye-kyo, 41, is ranked 93rd with US$100,000 a post. She has more than 16.8 million followers on Instagram.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with a whopping US$3.2 million a post. The 38-year-old, who is with Saudi club Al-Nassr, is the most followed person on Instagram with more than 601 million followers.

In second place is fellow football star Lionel Messi, with US$2.6 million a post. Messi, 36, has more than 483 million followers on Instagram. The Argentine plays for American club Inter Miami.

In third place is American singer-actress Selena Gomez, at US$2.56 million a post.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvyPzmSPUGQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

ALSO READ: Blackpink's Lisa and LVMH heir Frederic Arnault caught together again after dating rumours in July

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.