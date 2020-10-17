8 inspiring Asian celebrities who have fought against breast cancer

Breast cancer does not discriminate. It can affect any woman regardless of age, with the risk increasing as you grow older. In Singapore, it is the most common cancer among women, and more than 25 per cent of all cancers diagnosed in women are breast cancer.

Battling an illness like breast cancer takes strength, courage and resilience.

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month, we are paying homage to nine celebrities who have fought the disease and the efforts they made to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Join us in applauding these inspiring women for overcoming the odds and speaking out for the cause.

Suran

According to the National Cancer Centre Singapore, the risk of breast cancer increases with age with most women diagnosed being over the age of 40. That said, younger women may also be affected.

South Korean singer Suran revealed that she had breast cancer on variety show Video Star in 2019.

The singer, who has worked with Korean boy band BTS’s Suga on the songs Wine and So Far Away, shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer three to four years ago, and had to remove one of her breasts.

She described the procedure as a shock to her as it happened in her late twenties, and said that it changed her fashion sense, personality, and attitude.

She used to be very girly, but she felt less feminine after the surgery. The way she talked and the way she dressed became more gender-neutral, and she was afraid that her fans would look at her differently.

Although she used to worry about what people will think if they know that she has breast cancer, she decided to tell her story because she was no longer bothered by what others think and was taking good care of herself.

She continues to go for regular check-ups and has not had a relapse. After the episode was aired, Suran expressed her gratitude for the numerous messages of support that was sent to her, and was touched that her revelation encouraged and comforted others who may be going through the same situation.

Lum May Yee

The 47-year-old former model-actress who is now in the jewellery line was given news that what she suspected to be a milk duct (she had just finished breastfeeding her youngest) at first was actually a stage 2A slow-growing cancer. She then received four months of chemotherapy.

After three years of battling cancer, the disease went into remission in 2016. To lower the chances of a relapse, May Lee had her ovaries and uterus removed after her doctor’s recommendation.

Yakata Miki

Former Japanese girl group SKE48 member Yakata Miki shocked fans when she announced in a blog post that she has undergone surgery to remove her left breast and lymph nodes due to breast cancer.

Yakata starting undergoing treatment in March 2018. In her blog, she added that, “There was a part of my body that I had always worried about, and after consulting with people around me, I decided to go to the hospital last December. After further examination, they found that I had breast cancer.”

She filmed video diaries to record her treatment progress as well as side-effects from chemotherapy, and they were complied into a series called A 26-Year-Old’s Breast Cancer Diary which was broadcasted on NHK. Since then, she has also worked with a manga or comic artist to tell her story in manga form.

Pan Ling Ling

The local veteran actress was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2013 during an annual check-up.

One of the six cysts found in her left breast was cancerous. She underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and breast reconstruction and has been cancer-free for almost five years.

Ling Ling now practises eating a healthy diet that is high in vegetables and low in meat.

She is also paying forward the support she has been given by speaking about her cancer experience, be it dietary advice or tips on maintaining a positive outlook.

Mandy Lam

Diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer at age 34, this acclaimed Hong Kong actress and former Miss Hong Kong underwent chemotherapy, electrotherapy and targeted therapy.

Mandy experienced side effects like hair loss, water retention and discoloured nails due to her treatments.

Spreading the word about breast cancer, the actress gamely did a photoshoot with her shaved head. Ten years on, the 44-year-old is cancer-free and happily married.

Koh Chieng Mun

The actress known to most of us as the affable housewife Dolly on Under One Roof was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in 2005 at the age of 45.

She found a lump in her right breast during a self-examination, a practice she began in 2000 after being becoming a celebrity spokesman for promoting early breast screening.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, a cancerous tumour was discovered in her left kidney. The actress went for surgery to nip the problem in the bud and was able to remove both tumoirs in an eight-hour long operation.

Having successfully overcome her ordeal, Chieng Mun has been an advocate of breast cancer screening.

Liza Wang

The “Big Sister” of Hong Kong entertainment was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002. Because the cancer was detected early, the actress didn’t have to go through chemotherapy.

Free from cancer, the 73-year-old now serves as an executive committee member in the Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society which helps to raise awareness and funds for cancer patients.

Frances Yip

The legendary Hong Kong singer’s diagnosis came in 1996 at the age of 48, she went with a surgery and radiotherapy to fight disease.