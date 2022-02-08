8 pregnant celebrities who are expecting babies in 2022

The Year of the Tiger is certainly bringing roaring news of celebrity babies. For one, there’s Rihanna, who made headlines with news of her pregnancy on Feb 1 (right on the first day of CNY), as well as Park Shin-hye, Hannah Quinlivan and local celebs like Kimberly Chia and Denise Keller who will all soon be mums. Scroll down to see all the pregnant celebrities who are due to welcome babies in 2022.

Rihanna

Badgalriri quite possibly broke the Internet with news that she’s expecting a baby together with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky. In a series of street-style snaps by Miles Diggs, the 33-year-old pop star and fashion icon made the reveal via a pink vintage Chanel puffer coat with jeweled gold buttons that was partially undone to showcase her baby bump.

While they’d been friends for years, the pair went official only in 2020, and made their first red carpet appearance as a couple during last year’s Met Gala (remember those matching wrapped-up looks?)

Hannah Quinlivan

Taiwanese Australian actress and model Hannah Quinlivan, 28, and pop star Jay Chou, 43, are adding a third child to the brood.

Jay Chou posted a photo of Hannah with her baby bump on Instagram, revealing that they had originally planned to keep the pregnancy under wraps till the baby was born, but couldn’t hide the secret. Hannah Quinlivan also shared the happy news on her own Instagram account, revealing that their family will soon see the addition of a fifth member.

They are also parents to Hathaway, six, and Romeo, four.

Kimberly Chia

In late 2021, local actress Kimberly Chia made the surprising announcement that not only was she actually married, but was carrying a little baby.

She got engaged in February and married her 34-year-old businessman fiance shortly after with a cosy, low-key wedding. Most recently, the 26-year-old also shared that she’s having a little boy, during a cute gender reveal party.

Tay Kewei

It’s twice the excitement this year for singers Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim, who aren’t just holding their first concert together but will also be expecting the arrival of their third child.

They made the announcement via a press release as well as a post on Instagram, sharing that their concert will be held in March, and its name, ‘Re:Birth’ also ties in with how Tay is pregnant.

Said Kewei, “I am feeling more tired this time, perhaps because I have two more kids around me. I am also more nauseous compared to before, but I am in my second trimester now so it is getting better”.

They are also parents to Momo, four, and one-year-old Xiao Pian Pian.

Park Shin-hye

South Korean stars Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon recently tied the knot with a private but beautiful wedding in Seoul that saw various celebrity friends including singers Lee Hong-gi and Lee Juck as well as actors Bae Jung-nam, Lee Sun-bin and Oh Sang-jin.

The actors are said to have started dating in 2017, and only went public in March 2018. In November last year, Park Shin-hye dropped the news that not only was she and Choi Tae-joon getting hitched, but that she was also expecting.

Denise Keller

A few months ago, former MTV VJ Denise Keller, and now yoga instructor as well as producer and entrepreneur revealed that she’s expecting her first child via an Instagram post.

“Life,” she captioned the photo, which shows her cradling a bump in a floral dress, “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along that reminds you just how big it really is.”

She’s married to Robert Gaxiola, 51, director of creative and content of digital content studio Something Else. The pair, who met as friends, tied the knot in Bali in 2016. Together they also set up content production house KellerMedia, of which Denise is a producer and director.

Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney.

But while the Hunger Games star has mostly kept her marriage and soon-to-arrive little one under wraps, she has revealed glimpses of her bump to the public occasionally. At the premiere of her 2021 movie Don’t Look Up, the 31-year-old was resplendent in a shimmering gold Dior gown.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Due date looks to be near for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who recently flaunted her baby bump in a clingy nude dress on a social media post.

Last August, the beauty entrepreneur and former Victoria’s Secret Angel broke the news that she was expecting baby number two with husband Jason Statham through a mirror selfie that highlighted a slightly protruding belly. “Taaa daahhh !! Round two,” she’d captioned.

Together since 2010, they have a 4-year-old son named Jack.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.