8 shows to binge-watch on Netflix during Circuit Breaker

If you’re like most of the population, you’re probably getting a little bored now that we’re almost six weeks into the Circuit Breaker.

The best thing to do when you have too much idle time… is to binge-watch Netflix. In such unprecedented times when the lines between work and life and productivity and play are so blurred, even this guilty pleasure can be a guiltless indulgence.

So get comfortable, pull out the popcorn and dim the lights. Here’s our roundup of the most binge-worthy shows to add to your Netflix playlist.