8 things to know about trending K-drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay

An avid viewer of the new South Korean drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay? Said to have the elements of a dark fairytale with gothic vibes, the unusual love story between top Hallyu actor Kim Soo-hyun and his enigmatic co-star Seo Ye-ji, consistently ranks as one of the top ten shows in Singapore on Netflix.
The highly-raved drama has many things going for it — an original and well-written script, gorgeous cinematography, amazing fashion and brilliant acting by the cast of actors.
It is also making waves for shedding light on mental health issues and trauma, and the intense chemistry between the two main leads.
If you have been enjoying the series so far, here are eight interesting things that will make you love this unique K-drama even more.
1. The director knew Ye-ji was the perfect female lead after meeting her
Ko Mun-yeong is a typical Korean drama heroine. Unlike most female leads who are immediately likeable, she comes across as cold, arrogant and self-centred thanks to her antisocial personality disorder.
However, although she seems strong and fearless on the outside, she is vulnerable on the inside due to her past traumatic experiences.
When asked about his casting process, director Park Shin-woo said that he thought that it would be difficult for anyone to play a complex character like this.
However, when he saw Ye-ji, he felt that the actress was the one who would be able to depict the multi-faceted character.
2. Mun-yeong dresses up to protect herselfPHOTO: Netflix
The stylish Mun-yeong always attracts attention with her bold fashion looks and dramatic outfits. Unsurprisingly, some viewers have even drawn comparisons between her character and IU’s character Jang Man-wol in Hotel del Luna who also has a fabulous wardrobe.
During the press conference for It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Ye-ji shared that although her character makes eye-catching fashion choices, it is not for the sake of being fashionable and showing off.
Instead, she puts on these outfits as a form of protection and to prevent others from coming too close to her.
3. Can you spot the familiar faces?PHOTO: Netflix
If you have watched Soo-hyun and Ye-ji’s previous works, you may have recognised a few familiar faces when watching It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.
Kim Chang-wan, who plays the director of the psychiatric hospital acted alongside Soo-hyun as his old friend in My Love From The Star and also acted together with Ye-ji in Hwarang. Kim Mi-kyung, who plays a nurse working at the hospital acted as Ye-ji’s mother in the drama Super Daddy Yul.
4. The line that made Soo-hyun’s heart flutterPHOTO: Netflix
During an interview with the main cast of the drama, Soo-hyun was asked which of Mun-yeong’s lines made his heart flutter the most. He revealed that it was when Mun-yeong took off Gang-tae’s cap and said to him, ‘Don’t wear a hat. I can’t see your pretty face’ in episode two.
Although it’s just a simple line, this just goes to show how charismatic Mun-yeong’s character is when it can make the top actor’s heart skip a beat.
5. You can buy the children’s books from the dramaPHOTO: Netflix
Mun-yeong is a successful children’s book writer who is famous for her harsh fairy tales. In real life, they are illustrated by the artist Jamsan.
Titled The Teenaged Boy Who Grew Up Eating Nightmares, The Zombie Child and The Cheerful Dog, the illustrations may seem dark and scary at first but read on, and you will find deeply meaningful stories that are written not just for children, but also for adults.
6. Korean netizens thought that Ye-ji’s ‘ant-waist’ was digitally retouchedPHOTO: Netflix
After Ye-ji wore a pink two piece outfit that accentuated her tiny waist in episode six, one of the trending internet search terms in South Korea was ‘Seo Ye-ji’s waist’.
The svelte actress is known for her small face and slender figure, but K-netizens were still shocked by her ‘ant-waist’, a term they use to describe very tiny waistlines.
Some netizens even thought that the waist looked too unrealistic on the actress and suspected it was the result of digital retouching. However, it’s probably in her genes. The actress once said in an interview that her entire family is tall and skinny.
7. The exterior scenes of the psychiatric hospital were shot at a caféPHOTO: Netflix
Are you in love with the beautiful views at the psychiatric hospital? Filming was done at a café named Secret Blue in Gangwon province which is now open to the public.
The spectacular coastal views and immaculate gardens provided the backdrop for the exterior scenes of the hospital while the interior scenes were shot in a studio.
Although it may be some time before we can travel again, you can still add this beautiful café to your must-visit list for future trips to South Korea.
8. Soo-hyun and Ye-ji filmed a commercial togetherPHOTO: Netflix
Amazed at Soo-hyun and Ye-ji’s sizzling chemistry? This is actually not their first time working together. Back in 2014, the both of them appeared in a commercial for a dessert pudding called Petitzel.
Titled Pudding Kiss, the 30-second commercial features Soo-hyun sitting down next to Ye-ji and saying, ‘Does a kiss taste like a pudding? Or does the pudding taste like a kiss? If you just imagine, you will never know.’
She then imagines him leaning over to kiss her, but it turns out that the both of them are just eating the puddings. After six years, fans can finally get to see them kiss for real in this drama now.