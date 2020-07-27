8 things to know about trending K-drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay

The highly-raved drama has many things going for it — an original and well-written script, gorgeous cinematography, amazing fashion and brilliant acting by the cast of actors.

It is also making waves for shedding light on mental health issues and trauma, and the intense chemistry between the two main leads.

If you have been enjoying the series so far, here are eight interesting things that will make you love this unique K-drama even more.

1. The director knew Ye-ji was the perfect female lead after meeting her

Ko Mun-yeong is a typical Korean drama heroine. Unlike most female leads who are immediately likeable, she comes across as cold, arrogant and self-centred thanks to her antisocial personality disorder.

However, although she seems strong and fearless on the outside, she is vulnerable on the inside due to her past traumatic experiences.