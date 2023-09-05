'80s Hong Kong actress Moon Lee returns to limelight after 2 decades

She has kept a low profile over the last two decades, but former Hong Kong action star Moon Lee is ready for a change.

While she has periodically shared about her life on social media, posting videos of herself working out, baking and hanging out with her grandchildren, the 58-year-old recently announced a livestream.

Moon posted on Douyin last week, sharing: "Long time no see, I'm ready to start broadcasting. See you on Sept 15."

The caption was accompanied by recent photos of herself and details about the livestream.

The photos appear to have been taken on a holiday in Thailand, with Moon looking youthful for her age and sporting comfortable, loose clothes.

In some of the photos, Moon wears her hair back in a bandanna, donning large sunglasses, while she can be seen wearing small framed glasses and a hat in others.

Though Moon has yet to share if this will be a one-off online appearance or if she plans to return to showbiz, fans are nevertheless excited.

"I believe your skills will still be as good as they were back then," wrote a netizen.

Another wrote: "I don't know if [news of her comeback] is real, but we have to support Moon."

Netizens also reminisced about her old movies and dramas.

"You were only in your twenties when you acted in Mr Vampire," wrote a fan. "It's been decades, and you're two years older than my mum."

"So many years have passed. The other day, my seven-year-old daughter watched your movie and told me, 'Dad, can I be as good as this sister?'" wrote a fan, adding that Moon is "the most beautiful police inspector" in his heart, referring to one of her roles as a policewoman in the 1990s.

Moon was discovered at a school dance competition when she was only 15 and cast for TV drama Fatherland.

After graduating from high school, Moon became a stuntwoman and action actress, appearing in various TV dramas before switching to movies, including Mr Vampire (1985) and Mr Vampire 2 (1986), and Hollywood movie The Protector (1985) starring Jackie Chan.

Moon suffered third-degree burns in an accident on the set of Devil Hunters (1989).

In 2001, she married surgeon Dennis Law, son of a renowned Hong Kong toy manufacturer, and moved to the US, fading out of showbiz.

Law announced in 2007 that he was divorcing Moon and accused her of having an affair with his godson, who was in his 20s.

Moon, on the other hand, rubbished the claims and accused Law of cheating in turn.

"Marrying into a wealthy family isn't fun, it's not as great as people think," she later said in an interview after their lengthy divorce proceedings. "I no longer believe in love."

