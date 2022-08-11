9 dramas and films starring Kim Woo-bin we recommend everyone to watch

From The Heirs to Our Blues and Alienoid, we go down memory lane of the South Korean actors’ most beloved roles.
From his piercing eyes and bushy brows to his chiselled cheekbones and jawline, Kim Woo-bin has caught our eyes since his breakout role in the popular 2013 Korean drama The Heirs.

The South Korean model-turned-actor was enjoying a tremendous uptick in popularity that was unfortunately halted due to a diagnosis of nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017.

Kim Woo-bin, who is currently attached to fellow actress Shin Min-a, is all better these days. With his comeback to our screens this year, here are nine shows starring Kim Woo-bin we recommend watching.

The Heirs (2013)

We've previously listed The Heirs as one of the must-watch shows starring Lee Min-ho. In this hit drama that also brought him great fame, Kim Woo-bin played his friend turned enemy Choi Young-do, a fellow chaebol.

Choi Young-do picks on Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye) and in true Korean drama fashion, falls into a love triangle between her and Lee Min-ho.

Friend: The Great Legacy (2013)

A sequel to the 2001 box office hit Friend, Friend: The Great Legacy is an action film delving into three generations of gangsters.

Kim Woo-bin plays Choi Sung-hoon who together with Yu Oh-sung and Joo Jin-mo, gets locked into a power struggle as the histories and family feuds among the three unravel.

The Con Artists (2014)

Playing to his bad boy looks, Kim Woo-bin plays safe-cracker Ji-hyuk as he plans a heist to steal over US$150 million (S$205 million) stashed in the Incheon Customs in this heist film.

He only has 45 minutes to pull off the heist with his partners Lee Hyun-woo and Ko Chang-seok, will they be able to do so?

Twenty (2015)

Kim Woo-bin, Lee Jun-ho and Kang Ha-neul play best friends in this comedic coming-of-age film.

Kim Woo-bin plays unemployed player Chi-ho whose only focus is to live in the moment and chase other women despite being romantically involved with So-min (played by Jung So-min).

Uncontrollably Fond (2016)

This romance drama has Bae Suzy starring opposite Kim Woo-bin.

The two play a pair of friends who get separated after their teenage years and later reunite as Noh Eul (Bae Suzy) is tasked to shoot a documentary about the now-famous actor-singer Shin Joon-young (Kim Woo-bin).

Romantic sparks later occur as Kim Woo-bin attempts to court Bae Suzy.

Master (2016)

Another heart-pumping South Korean action film, Master tells of a cat and mouse chase between a police investigator, a conman and the conman's mastermind.

Kim Woo-bin plays the mastermind who later joins forces with the investigator (Gang Dong-won) to track down the conman (Lee Byung-hun).

Our Blues (2022)

Our Blues marks Kim Woo-bin's return to the small screen after his cancer diagnosis in 2017 and since his Uncontrollably Fond role.

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes his girlfriend Shin Min-a, the show is presented in an omnibus format regarding the lives of various people at different stages in their lives on Jeju Island.

The show was well-received and became the 11th highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history behind Vincenzo.

Alienoid (2022)

Set to be released on July 20, 2022, Alienoid is a sci-fi action fantasy film and is also Kim Woo-bin's foray back to the big screen since Master.

Starring beside Ryu Jun-yeol and Kim Tae-ri, Kim Woo-bin plays Guard, the person who manages alien prisoners.

Black Knight (2022)

2022 will definitely be the year of Kim Woo-bin's comeback as Black Knight is set to be released on Netflix.

Categorised as a sci-fi dystopian action film, the drama is based on a webtoon of the same name where air pollution becomes a major problem and delivery drivers have an integral role in society.

Kim Woo-bin plays 5-8, a legendary courier.

