9 dramas and films starring Kim Woo-bin we recommend everyone to watch

From his piercing eyes and bushy brows to his chiselled cheekbones and jawline, Kim Woo-bin has caught our eyes since his breakout role in the popular 2013 Korean drama The Heirs.

The South Korean model-turned-actor was enjoying a tremendous uptick in popularity that was unfortunately halted due to a diagnosis of nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017.

Kim Woo-bin, who is currently attached to fellow actress Shin Min-a, is all better these days. With his comeback to our screens this year, here are nine shows starring Kim Woo-bin we recommend watching.

The Heirs (2013)

We've previously listed The Heirs as one of the must-watch shows starring Lee Min-ho. In this hit drama that also brought him great fame, Kim Woo-bin played his friend turned enemy Choi Young-do, a fellow chaebol.

Choi Young-do picks on Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye) and in true Korean drama fashion, falls into a love triangle between her and Lee Min-ho.

Friend: The Great Legacy (2013)

A sequel to the 2001 box office hit Friend, Friend: The Great Legacy is an action film delving into three generations of gangsters.

Kim Woo-bin plays Choi Sung-hoon who together with Yu Oh-sung and Joo Jin-mo, gets locked into a power struggle as the histories and family feuds among the three unravel.

The Con Artists (2014)

Playing to his bad boy looks, Kim Woo-bin plays safe-cracker Ji-hyuk as he plans a heist to steal over US$150 million (S$205 million) stashed in the Incheon Customs in this heist film.

He only has 45 minutes to pull off the heist with his partners Lee Hyun-woo and Ko Chang-seok, will they be able to do so?

Twenty (2015)

Kim Woo-bin, Lee Jun-ho and Kang Ha-neul play best friends in this comedic coming-of-age film.

Kim Woo-bin plays unemployed player Chi-ho whose only focus is to live in the moment and chase other women despite being romantically involved with So-min (played by Jung So-min).

Uncontrollably Fond (2016)

This romance drama has Bae Suzy starring opposite Kim Woo-bin.

The two play a pair of friends who get separated after their teenage years and later reunite as Noh Eul (Bae Suzy) is tasked to shoot a documentary about the now-famous actor-singer Shin Joon-young (Kim Woo-bin).

Romantic sparks later occur as Kim Woo-bin attempts to court Bae Suzy.

Master (2016)

Another heart-pumping South Korean action film, Master tells of a cat and mouse chase between a police investigator, a conman and the conman's mastermind.

Kim Woo-bin plays the mastermind who later joins forces with the investigator (Gang Dong-won) to track down the conman (Lee Byung-hun).

Our Blues (2022)

Our Blues marks Kim Woo-bin's return to the small screen after his cancer diagnosis in 2017 and since his Uncontrollably Fond role.

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes his girlfriend Shin Min-a, the show is presented in an omnibus format regarding the lives of various people at different stages in their lives on Jeju Island.

The show was well-received and became the 11th highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history behind Vincenzo.

Alienoid (2022)

Set to be released on July 20, 2022, Alienoid is a sci-fi action fantasy film and is also Kim Woo-bin's foray back to the big screen since Master.

Starring beside Ryu Jun-yeol and Kim Tae-ri, Kim Woo-bin plays Guard, the person who manages alien prisoners.

Black Knight (2022)

2022 will definitely be the year of Kim Woo-bin's comeback as Black Knight is set to be released on Netflix.

Categorised as a sci-fi dystopian action film, the drama is based on a webtoon of the same name where air pollution becomes a major problem and delivery drivers have an integral role in society.

Kim Woo-bin plays 5-8, a legendary courier.

This article was first published in Her World Online.