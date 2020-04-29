9 romantic comedies to swoon over when you are staying in at home

With all the bad news in the world now, it helps to get away from all the negativity and destress every once in a while. What better way to do that than by streaming light-hearted rom-coms that will lift your spirits?

You will laugh, cry, and want to fall in love but perhaps the most important thing is that they give you hope that things will always work out no matter how bad they seem.

If you have been feeling down, here are 9 romantic comedies to watch that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

The Tale Of Nokdu

What it’s about: A young man has to disguise himself as a woman to enter a women-only village, so that he can find out his real identity after his family is attacked by mysterious female assassins. He then meets a feisty young woman who is also hiding secrets of her own.

Why you should watch it: If you are a sageuk fan, you will enjoy this fresh take on the historical genre. With tons of action, comedic as well as intense moments, and a great deal of chemistry between the two leads, time will fly when you are watching this drama.

And there’s a bonus — male lead Jang Dong Yoon is a good-looking guy with a hot bod, but he also looks equally beautiful (and pretty convincing) when dressed up as a woman.

Full episodes of The Tale Of Nokdu are available for free on Viu.com and on the Viu app.

Be Melodramatic

What it’s about: Three 30-year-old best friends forge their own paths in the entertainment business while facing struggles in their daily lives.

Why you should watch it: This drama is for those of you who are tired of the usual fluff in rom-coms and want something more mature and meaningful.

The characters are extremely relatable and face personal, work, and relationship problems that we are likely to experience in our own lives as well.

The drama has plenty of laughs but has its fair share of heavy moments too. Although this might not be a typical rom-com where the focus is on the main couple’s relationship, you will end up rooting for everyone and feel heartened by the fact that yes, things will still be fine even after you turn 30.

Full episodes of Be Melodramatic are available for free on Viu.com and on the Viu app.

Find Yourself

What it’s about: A 32-year-old woman who’s accomplished in her career but inexperienced in love falls for a subordinate who’s 10 years younger than her.

Why you should watch it: Dreamy actor Song Weilong is the perfect choice to play the role of the sweet and determined younger guy in this age-gap romance.

Be prepared to get heart palpitations during his scenes with the female lead Victoria Song — their kiss scenes are probably some of the steamiest scenes you will find in an Asian rom-com.

The drama also shines a spotlight on the difficulties and struggles an older woman goes through when dating a younger man in an Asian society.

Find Yourself is streaming on Netflix.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

What it’s about: A young woman who has been bullied for her appearance since she was young, gets plastic surgery before entering university in hopes that it will change her life. Her plan backfires when she gets teased again for altering her looks but her old classmate who is attracted to her personality stands up for her.

Why you should watch it: Not only did the female lead find love, she also found someone who accepted her for the way she is and helped her to gain confidence in herself.

The love story may be cute, but the drama also has a deeper message of how beauty standards have a negative effect on young women, and that everyone should be taking pride in the way they live their life instead of their appearance.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty is streaming on Netflix.

Isn't It Romantic

What it’s about: A young woman who’s cynical about love gets knocked out during a mugging and finds herself mysteriously trapped in a real-life romantic comedy when she wakes up.

Why you should watch it: This movie is such great fun to watch. You will get a kick out of seeing the hilarious Rebel Wilson experience romantic clichés that always happens in movies but might not go down as well in real life.

Plus, you get to hear Liam Hemsworth speaking in his natural Australian accent. Pop this movie on when you are having a bad day and it will be sure to brighten your mood.

Isn’t It Romantic is streaming on Netflix.

Love O2O

What it’s about: An expert gamer, who is also the most popular student in his school, is attracted to his school mate after witnessing her gaming skills and is determined to woo her.

Why you should watch it: Always wanted to watch a rom-com with your partner without him zoning out halfway? This drama might do the trick.

It combines a campus romance together with online gaming (don’t worry, the in-game scenes don’t feel out-of-place and are actually quite well-done) to create a super sweet love story between two extremely likeable characters.

If you are new to C-dramas, this is also the perfect place to start.

Love O2O is streaming on Netflix.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before

What it’s about: A teenager’s secret love letters to her crushes accidentally gets mailed out to them.

Why you should watch it: It’s sweet, it’s relatable, it’s uplifting. This movie may not break new ground in the rom-com genre, but it definitely brings all the feels thanks to the endearing main leads and clever writing.

It will put a smile on your face and make you dream of falling in love.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is streaming on Netflix.

Because This Is My First Life

What it’s about: A single cash-strapped woman becomes housemates with a man who has little disposable income left after paying his mortgage.

Why you should watch it: This is another realistic rom-com that examines the issues young people in their 30s face in today’s society such as marriage, gender inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace.

Although these are heavy and thought-provoking issues, the drama also has plenty of humorous and moving moments, and of course, a heartwarming romance.

Full episodes of Because This Is My First Life are available for free on Viu.com and on the Viu app.

Set It Up

What it’s about: Two overworked corporate executive assistants come up with a plan to match-make their bosses to get them off their back.

Why you should watch it: If you have ever worked for a workaholic boss, you will probably relate hard to this show.

Not only is it entertaining to see how the main leads try their best to set their bosses up while developing feelings for each other, but you will also enjoy the sharp dialogue and the soundtrack of feel-good hits.

Set It Up is streaming on Netflix.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.