9 things you may not know about Korean actor Lee Dong-wook

Dong-wook may look slim but he has shown off his perfect abs in drama roles and magazine shoots.

When he visited Taipei to attend a fashion event, the local media asked him at a press conference what was the secret behind his hot bod.

The actor shared that he loves to eat but because he gains weight easily, he works out to maintain his figure. However, diet is still the most important thing to him and he believes that one should eat lesser before working out so that they don’t have to work their butt off.

And all that hard work has indeed paid off. Besides his amazing physique, the results of a DNA test that he took on his talk show earlier this year showed that although his real age is 39 years old, his biological age is 32 years old.

The excited Dong-wook explained that he regularly works out for two to three hours a day, and jokingly asked his manager to change his age on his official profiles.