9-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper spent early career lost in cocaine and alcohol addiction

Bradley Cooper spent his early career lost in cocaine and alcohol addiction.

The A Star Is Born actor, 47, admitted he got hooked on the drug after he was demoted on sitcom Alias, severed his Achilles tendon and was plagued by self-doubt.

Nine-time Oscar nominee Cooper admitted about floundering in addiction before he hit fame: "I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine — that was the other thing.

"I severed my Achilles tendon right after I got fired-slash-quit (from) Alias.

"I did have the benefit of that happening when I was 29. I thought I made it when I got a Wendy's commercial... in terms of the made-it thing, that's when I made it.

"But I definitely did not feel, moving to Los Angeles for Alias, feeling like I was back in high school. I could not get into any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me. I was totally depressed."

Cooper — who played Will Tippin on CBS show Alias alongside Jennifer Garner, now 50 — was originally part of the main cast on the first two seasons from 2001 to 2003, but saw his character bumped down to special guest status.

It left him appearing on only two more episodes — once in 2003 during the third season, and then a final appearance in a season five episode in 2006.

Cooper, whose exes include Zoe Saldaña, 43, and who has daughter Lea de Seine, five, with his 36-year-old former lover Irina Shayk — made the cocaine admission on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes' Smartless podcast.

He added his show business career did not get on track until into his mid-30s when he was cast in The Hangover.

Cooper said: "It wasn't really until The Hangover. I was 36 when I did The Hangover, so I got to go through all those things before fame even played into my existence on a daily level. So all that happened before any of that."

Cooper's long-term friend Arnett, 52, said tackling his addictions led to a "metamorphosis" before he hit fame.

Cooper agreed: "I definitely made major breakthroughs at 29 to 33, 34, where at least I was able to stand in front of somebody and breathe and listen and talk."