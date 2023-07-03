'99% Jennie': Filipino influencer goes viral for uncanny resemblance to Blackpink star

People dancing on TikTok are nothing out of the ordinary, but one woman's videos have gone viral for a different reason.

Rowena Padua is a Filipino influencer whose resemblance to a certain K-pop superstar has people flocking to her videos, earning her over a million followers across her two accounts.

One of her TikTok posts even has an impressive 27.3 million views.

Most of the comments about the video, where Rowena dances to a remix of Nirvana by Aya Nakamura, are about how much she looks like Blackpink's Jennie.

"Try using makeup to look [more] like Jennie," one comment suggested.

Another cheekily read: "Let me be your Kim Tae-hyung."

Jennie and BTS' V (Tae-hyung) are reportedly in a relationship, with the pair allegedly being spotted on a date in Paris by a journalist in May.

Other videos posted by Rowena also have Blackpink fans praising her in the comments, calling her "99 per cent Jennie" and a "cute unnie (older sister in Korean)".

Some fans remain unconvinced however.

"She doesn't look like Jennie, what are y'all on?" one comment read.

Another read: "I think it's just the eyes that look like Jennie."

Others asked Rowena to be spared the criticism, considering she doesn't say that she's trying to look like Jennie in her videos.

ALSO READ: Blink and you'll miss it: Woman's Blackpink tickets go missing, turns out roommate nicked them

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.