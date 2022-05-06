A-Lin has always looked forward to turning 38, she explains why

For some of us, growing older can be a dread. But that isn't the case for Taiwanese singer A-Lin.

In fact, the songstress has always looked forward to turning 38, she said to AsiaOne in a recent interview.

She explained: "Since I was young, my mum would tell me, I could date when I turned 18, I would be independent and have my own career at 28, and I'll probably be someone with a lot of wisdom and a very beautiful and strong woman at 38."

Now that she's 38, A-Lin has indeed accomplished much for herself — she has 10 albums to her name, along with several soundtracks for movies and dramas, and numerous awards.

And is she also looking forward to turning 48?



She replied: "Yes I am. I hope that when I'm 48, I won't, because of technology, be compelled to think and act fast. I still want to ponder on things slowly. That's because my thoughts and my speech are not in sync — my mind is still thinking, observing and experiencing. I want to take things slowly. I want to enjoy being curious about the world."

Sharing more about the inspiration behind her 10th album Link which was just released in early April, A-Lin said that she wanted to use the album to convey some of her own experiences now that she's more mature, and "tell everyone about the beautiful parts of life".

"This journey consists of ups and downs, but once you experience it, you'll eventually discover what you truly want."

Besides promoting her new album, A-Lin is also in the midst of preparing for her world tour, A-Link with Passengers, which lands on May 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium — the first big-scale live concert there since March 2020.

When asked what special memories she has of Singapore, she shared that she vividly remembers a performance she did during a beer music carnival back in 2017.

"The people at the carnival and the way they reacted to the music, it was very passionate whether it was a fast song or a slow song," she revealed.

"I really like the atmosphere created by Singapore concertgoers. It's really amazing. Sometimes I go online and search for videos to reminisce those times."

She also watches almost all the videos that fans send her. "It's a great way for me to look back on past performances, to review things like my singing technique."

Now that she's finally able to perform live again, A-Lin hopes that her upcoming concert will be like "a giant KTV room".

"I feel that during the pandemic, everyone is going out less, so there's less opportunities to visit KTVs with friends to sing... Let's come together and enjoy A-Lin's KTV."

Tickets to A-Link with Passengers can be purchased here.

