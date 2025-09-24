A$AP Rocky hints he has secretly wedded Rihanna after 5 years together

A$AP Rocky has hinted he's married his partner Rihanna in secret after five years together.

The couple have been dating since 2020 and they are parents to two sons together, RZA, three, and Riot, two, and they also have a third baby on the way — and the rapper/actor has now suggested the pair have already tied the knot.

During an interview with Elle magazine, he was asked if he's looking forward to becoming a husband and he replied: "How you know I'm not already a husband?... I'm still not gonna confirm it."

A$AP Rocky also spoke about the couple's new baby — due later this year — and revealed he is "praying" for a girl after previously welcoming two boys.

He said: "I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn't want to know.

"Third time, we don't want to know until, you know. I feel like it's going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it's a baby girl, man. I need that."

He also spoke about the couple's relationship and insisted they try not to talk about work when they are enjoying quality family time together.

He said: "We don't talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day. When you come home, it's about family. It's about your relationship. It's about your household. It ain't about all that other s***."

Rihanna has previously admitted she's "always wanted" a baby girl.

When asked about the sex of her unborn baby, the 37-year-old pop star told Extra: "You have to wait and see. Oh, my gosh, are you guys going to be so hurt if it's a boy?"

Extra's Terri Seymour then replied: "I think we're secretly hoping you have a girl… because you've got your two sweet, sweet boys."

Rihanna subsequently admitted that she'd love to have a baby girl, even though she's relished the experience of raising her two boys.

She explained: "I've always wanted a girl. God knows best, right? And I love my boys."

Rihanna also confirmed that her unborn baby's name will begin with the letter R, describing it as a "tradition". She said: "I mean, of course. It's tradition at this point."

[[nid:722904]]