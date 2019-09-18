Aaron Carter claims brother Nick Carter has restraining order

PHOTO: Instagram/aaroncarter
Bang

Aaron Carter claims his brother Nick Carter has got a restraining order against him.

The 31-year-old singer has been publicly feuding with the Backstreet Boys singer on and off for several years and recently slammed his sibling on social media, where he accused Nick of turning his back on him and the rest of their family.

And in new tweets posted on Tuesday (17.09.19), the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker has claimed Nick has now sought a restraining order against him, leading Aaron to insist the pair are "done for life".

He wrote in a series of tweets: "So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol

"Take care. @nickcarter we're done for life.

"I haven't seen him in four years. And I don't intend.

"You should send a cease and desist while you're at it too.(sic)"

Earlier this month, Aaron hit out at 39-year-old Nick on social media, claiming he was no longer supporting his family, and slamming him for not attending the funeral of their late sister Leslie.

He wrote at the time: "Nick started it by using his families shortcomings for profit when he wrote a book. Also he didn't even show up at our sisters FUNERAL because he had a concert at a bar two hours away and said he didn't want to be apart of family drama when we were burying our sister Leslie (sic)"

The alleged restraining order comes after Aaron recently appeared on 'The Doctors', where he revealed he is battling schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He said on the show: "The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, [and] I'm manic depressant."

Family members have called for several welfare checks on the singer in recent weeks after becoming concerned for his mental health.

But Aaron insists his "mental stability" is "infinite".

He said: "On a scale of one to 10, what's my mental stability? 100,000. Infinite! Because throughout my 20s I went through bankruptcy, I went through being broke four times, I went through losing my sister, I went through so many different mental ... and now [I'm on the other side of that]."

