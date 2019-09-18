Aaron Carter claims brother Nick Carter has restraining order

Aaron Carter claims his brother Nick Carter has got a restraining order against him.

The 31-year-old singer has been publicly feuding with the Backstreet Boys singer on and off for several years and recently slammed his sibling on social media, where he accused Nick of turning his back on him and the rest of their family.

And in new tweets posted on Tuesday (17.09.19), the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker has claimed Nick has now sought a restraining order against him, leading Aaron to insist the pair are "done for life".

He wrote in a series of tweets: "So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol

"Take care. @nickcarter we're done for life.

"I haven't seen him in four years. And I don't intend.

"You should send a cease and desist while you're at it too.(sic)"