Aaron Kwok cancels promotional activities in Malaysia due to 'sudden physical health problem'

It seems that this actor's gruelling schedule is taking a toll on him.

Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok was set to be in Malaysia on Thursday (Feb 1) but has since cancelled all promotional activities in the country due to health issues.

According to The Star, the 58-year old Heavenly King was initially scheduled to attend a media conference with fellow Rob N Roll actor Gordon Lam.

He was also meant to meet fans at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and GDC LaLaport BBC.

Aaron apologised for the abrupt change in plans in a press statement.

He added that due to his "sudden physical health problem", he must adhere to his doctor's advice and avoid long-haul flights and busy schedules for now.

It was also reported that Aaron told the Malaysian media that he was forced to miss promotional activities due to tonsillitis and Meniere's disease - an inner ear disorder associated with dizzy spells.

This is not the first time Aaron has been looking less than perfect health.

Concerns for him were first sparked when a video showed Aaron needing assistance from Gordon while descending a flight of stairs circulated the internet.

It was also noted by many netizens that the actor appeared fatigued in photos taken during his promotional appearance in China.

ALSO READ: 'Like a toy running out of battery': Video of Aaron Kwok singing live goes viral

aishahm@asiaone.com