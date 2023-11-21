Aaron Kwok crashes out of final race in Macau Touring Car Cup, escapes unhurt

Aaron Kwok's final race at the recent Macau Touring Car Cup - China Touring Car Championship was cut short after he crashed into an opponent.

The Hong Kong singer-actor was participating in the two-race event at the Macau Grand Prix weekend as a special guest for team Shell Teamwork Lynk & Co.

He finished 17th in the first race with the final race taking place on Sunday (Nov 19).

According to Macau media reports, the 58-year-old crashed into Norris Racing Honda driver Chan Chun Leung at the Lisboa corner with four laps to go, bringing out the safety car.

Aaron, nicknamed one of Hong Kong's four Heavenly Kings, emerged out of his car unharmed.

In an Instagram post, Aaron shared that he chose racing as a sport to "relieve stress after work".

"Because, as an amateur driver, when you put in practice, there's a lot of knowledge to be gained in understanding the performance of the car and analysing the different tracks," he wrote.

[[nid:654233]]

"In addition to honing your will, it is also a kind of physical and mental training."

Aaron continued, writing that the Guia street circuit in Macau was challenging and he tried his best in the two-day race.

Though he did not mention his crash directly, Aaron wrote that he hoped to "control the imperfections" and do better in the future.

Another reason for participating in motorsports, the father of two — who founded his Aaron Kwok International Charity Foundation in 2000 — wrote, was for charity, to raise funds and "give back to society".

"The donations will continue to flow, making every race more meaningful," he concluded.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz0vc7rRMj4/[/embed]

[[nid:658885]]

drimac@asiaone.com