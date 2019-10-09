Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today

You might be familiar with Hong Kong celebrity Aaron Kwok busting out his sick dance moves and shaking his booty on stage to the excitement of screaming female fans.

But this video of Aaron dancing to Baby Shark might have your kids screaming in joy instead.

Yesterday (Sept 9), the 53-year-old shared a video of himself attempting the Baby Shark Challenge on Weibo and it's about as eclectic a mix as you can imagine.

The viral children's song — which even spawned a live musical — has long captured the attention of the internet, prompting a social media challenge that saw many dancing to a remixed version of the song. Baby Shark was created by Pinkfong, the children's educational brand of South Korean educational entertainment company SmartStudy.

In the "Aaron Kwok style" Baby Shark video, the singer-dancer known for his fast and athletic dance moves, showed off his deceptively simple dance routine with Pinkfong's mascots, encouraging viewers to dance along with him.

It also includes a slowed-down version of the choreography so viewers (namely children) can pick up the moves and get jiggy with it.

Observant viewers and fans of Aaron might even spot familiar dance moves that he incorporated from his previous hits I Love You Forever and Generation Next.

On his post, Aaron wrote that he was invited by Hong Kong shopping mall Harbour City to create his own version of the Baby Shark Challenge and hopes that it will inspire a new generation of dancers.

It's possible that the campaign was carried out in conjunction with Harbour City's Baby Shark-themed playground.

According to media reports, Aaron also planned to surprise his daughter with the video.

He reportedly revealed that his daughter prefers to watch other dancers instead of him and said: "I'll show her the clip as a surprise so she can see how Daddy looks like live and hopefully she'll like my version of Baby Shark."

Aaron is a father of two — his eldest daughter Chantelle and another daughter who was born in April 2019. He did not reveal the name of his second child.

Be warned, the first viewing of the video can be a little cringey because it's such a stark contrast from his 'Heavenly King' persona on stage.

But once you get past the initial awkwardness, this could be the purest thing you'll see on the internet today.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

