Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today

You might be familiar with Hong Kong celebrity Aaron Kwok busting out his sick dance moves and shaking his booty on stage to the excitement of screaming female fans.

But this video of Aaron dancing to Baby Shark might have your kids screaming in joy instead.

Yesterday (Sept 9), the 53-year-old shared a video of himself attempting the Baby Shark Challenge on Weibo and it's about as eclectic a mix as you can imagine.

The viral children's song — which even spawned a live musical — has long captured the attention of the internet, prompting a social media challenge that saw many dancing to a remixed version of the song. Baby Shark was created by Pinkfong, the children's educational brand of South Korean educational entertainment company SmartStudy.

In the "Aaron Kwok style" Baby Shark video, the singer-dancer known for his fast and athletic dance moves, showed off his deceptively simple dance routine with Pinkfong's mascots, encouraging viewers to dance along with him.

It also includes a slowed-down version of the choreography so viewers (namely children) can pick up the moves and get jiggy with it.

Observant viewers and fans of Aaron might even spot familiar dance moves that he incorporated from his previous hits I Love You Forever and Generation Next.