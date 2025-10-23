Aaron Kwok welcomes 3rd daughter

Hong Kong Heavenly King Aaron Kwok took to Instagram yesterday (Oct 22) to announce the birth of his third child.

The 59-year-old is married to Chinese model Moka Fang with whom he has two daughters born in 2017 and 2019.

Sharing a picture of their new bundle of joy,the singer-actor wrote: "Our little princess is finally home! Thankfully, both mother and daughter are safe and sound. Now, our home holds three shining pearls and I feel incredibly fulfilled and blessed.

"Her sisters can't wait to take care of her. And to me, whether it's a son or daughter, my children are the most precious gifts god has given me. Our home is truly one of 'goddesses' and I'm the luckiest man in the world to be deeply loved by four of them. Please join us in welcoming this new beautiful life, wishing her happiness and good health."

Fellow Hong Kong celebrities, including Charlene Choi, Sammi Cheng and Sharon Chan, relayed their well regards for the baby in the comments section.

Aaron is currently on his Iconic world tour, with stops including Taiwan and Indonesia.

[[nid:724293]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com