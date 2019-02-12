Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow

Singer Aaron Kwok told media in Penang that he intends to bring his two daughters with him when he next visits the Malaysian city.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Heavenly King Aaron Kwok is singing the praises of the king of fruits - the durian.

In Penang last week to grace an event for watch brand Longines, the 54-year-old said: "I was informed that durians are one of the famous fruits here but they are out of season now."

"I will try to get products made from durian to bring back home," added the Hong Kong actor-singer.

He also professed his love for another Penang favourite - char kway teow - which is a must-eat for Singaporean visitors.

He told the crowd at a shopping mall that he is so impressed by the yummy treats available in the Malaysian city that he intends to take his two daughters there when he returns the next time.

Kwok is married to Chinese model Moka Fang, 32.

Malaysian fans are wondering if the good impressions formed from his first visit to Penang will prompt him to consider buying property there.

He can then use it for vacations and Penang is only a short flight from Hong Kong.

If he needs advice, he can get it from at least two actors.

Hugo Ng, 60, has announced that he will retire in Penang.

Philip Keung, 53, has bought a 5,000 sq ft condo apartment.

And they could have a durian feast together.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

