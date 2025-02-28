Aaron Kwok's wife robbed in Italy: 'Fortunately, my phone was in my pocket'

Aaron Kwok's wife Moka Fang was met with a nasty surprise soon after reaching Italy when her bag was stolen at the airport.

On Feb 26, the 37-year-old posted photos of the item — which appears to be a Dior book tote — on Weibo and wrote: "My bag was stolen just after I arrived at the Milan airport. Reminding everyone to take good care of all your valuables when you go out.

"Inside the bag was my wallet, all my IDs and bank cards, a camera, and some important information. Is there still a chance to retrieve it?"

In a comment, she added: "Fortunately, my phone was in my pocket."

Netizens advised Moka to report it to the police and to look into insurance payouts for the stolen items.

One wrote: "The police will give you a note so that you can look for your insurance company when you return to Hong Kong and report your lost valuables to minimise the loss. My mobile phone was also stolen in Milan."

Comments also asked Moka to cancel her cards immediately, and to check nearby bins for whether the robbers had dumped the bag after sorting through her valuables.

Moka, who married Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron in 2017 and shares two daughters with him, responded that she had already gone to the police.

Back in December, a pair of Singapore travellers in Rome allegedly had their rental car broken into and their passports and luggage stolen.

A similar occurrence allegedly happened to another family of five who parked near the Colosseum the same month, causing over $25,000 in losses.

