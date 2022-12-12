Aaron Taylor-Johnson tipped as next James Bond: Report

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is being tipped as the next James Bond as he has reportedly filmed a version of the 007 films' iconic gunshot opening.

The Kick-Ass actor, 32, was said on Sunday (Dec 11) by The Sun to have shot the sequence, with Eon Productions set to reveal the spy franchise's new star in March 2023 after Daniel Craig, 54, quit the Bond role.

It comes after The Sun said Aaron had finished a "top secret screen test" for the part at Pinewood Studios.

A film source told the publication: "Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise's famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the Bond actors do. That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal.

"Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films."

Aaron, who has starred in Tenet and Bullet Train, is now at 4/5 odds with bookmaker William Hill to be named the next 007.

Earlier this year, Idris Elba was said to have walked away from talks to be the next 007 to pursue "his own film franchise".

With Idris out of the running, Henry Cavill, 39, and Rege-Jean Page, 34, were named as bookies' favourites for the part.

But it's been reported producers want the new Bond to be aged under 40 and taller than 5 ft 10 inches (1.78 metres).

A source told the Daily Star in August Eon Productions were seeking a "fresh faced" replacement for Daniel.

They added bringing in an actor in their "late 30s" will allow him to stay in the role for at least a decade or potentially three films.

The source also claimed filming on the next movie may start in winter 2023.

Richard Madden, 36, and James Norton, 37, are also said to be in pole position for the role, with the alleged 5ft 10 height requirement apparently ruling out Taron Egerton, 33, John Boyega, 30, and 35-year-old Kit Harington.

