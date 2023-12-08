Aaron Yan scandal: Rape charges dropped but Taiwanese star to go on trial for another sex crime

Some of the criminal charges against Aaron Yan have been dismissed, Taiwanese media reported today (Dec 8).

The 38-year-old, a former member of the boy band Fahrenheit, was accused by an ex-partner of rape and filming sex videos without his knowledge.

In an Instagram post on June 20, internet celebrity Yao Le alleged that he had a sexual relationship with the Taiwanese singer when the former was 16.

He wrote: "I gave my virginity to you when I was 16 years old. During the period, you tried to take videos of us during sex and that was my limit. I refused and you pinky-swore that you would not do it again.

"You often woke up earlier and penetrated me while I was sleeping, without considering my feelings."

He also alleged that Aaron leaked the videos, which the latter denied and suggested could have been leaked when he sent his phone in for repairs.

Aaron was indicted by the Taiwan Shilin District Prosecutors Office on Nov 8, but Taiwanese media reported that the rape charge was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

The prosecutors also dismissed the charge of the sex video being taken without Yao Le's knowledge as investigations led them to conclude that it was shot from an angle where Yao Le could have discovered he was being filmed.

[[nid:653701]]

In subsequent messages to Aaron after Yao Le discovered the video was leaked, there was also no mention that it was filmed without Yao Le's knowledge.

Yao Le appealed the decision to the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office but it was dismissed.

However, the case against Aaron for creating and distributing a sex video of a youth is still proceeding after prosecutors discovered that he sent the video to two netizens.

While Taiwan's age of consent is 16 according to the Taipei City Police Department, the production or distribution of "any sexual image or video of a child or a youth" under 18 is prohibited under the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act.

Aaron could reportedly face six months to five years in prison and a fine of up to NT$500,000 (S$21,300) for the offence of creating electronic records of sexual intercourse with a youth.

He could also face a separate penalty of six months to five years in prison and a fine of up to NT$3 million for intentionally possessing explicit material involving a youth.

Aaron's closed trial date has been set for Dec 21.

[[nid:651208]]

drimac@asiaone.com