ABBA aiming to release new music in September

PHOTO: Instagram/abba
Bang

The Swedish quartet announced in 2018 they are planning to record new tracks for the first time in 35 years, and it seems fans don't have much longer to wait, although there is still no confirmed release date.

In a clip shared by fan site ABBA Talk, Benny Andersson was asked what has happened to the songs that have been promised for such a long time.

In his native Swedish, he replied: "They're coming. They're coming this year. I'm guessing after the summer. But I can only guess, because I'm not really sure. But I would think so."

Asked if they will be out in 2020, he added: "One shouldn't promise anything but if I were to decide myself, it would be September. I can't make that decision alone. But that's what we're aiming for."

Almost two years ago, Benny, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, and Frida Lyndstad announced they had recorded two new songs, I Still Have Faith in You and Don't Shut Me Down to tie in with a proposed ABBA avatar tour.

They said in a statement at the time: "The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio."

However, the tracks have yet to materialise and Bjorn later explained the plans had been delayed until at least 2020 due to the complex technical nature of the show they are creating.

The Waterloo group went their separate ways in 1982 at the height of their career, and during their final years, Bjorn, 74, divorced bandmate Agnetha, 69, while Benny, 72, and Frida, 73, split up, too.

They performed together for the first time in decades in 2016 at a private event, which marked the 50th anniversary of the first meeting between songwriters Bjorn and Benny.

More about
singer music swedish

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Coronavirus: S&#039;pore reports first cases of local transmission; 4 out of 6 new cases did not travel to China
Coronavirus: S'pore reports first cases of local transmission
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
&#039;You hurt me!&#039;: Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES