ABBA aiming to release new music in September

The Swedish quartet announced in 2018 they are planning to record new tracks for the first time in 35 years, and it seems fans don't have much longer to wait, although there is still no confirmed release date.

In a clip shared by fan site ABBA Talk, Benny Andersson was asked what has happened to the songs that have been promised for such a long time.

In his native Swedish, he replied: "They're coming. They're coming this year. I'm guessing after the summer. But I can only guess, because I'm not really sure. But I would think so."

Asked if they will be out in 2020, he added: "One shouldn't promise anything but if I were to decide myself, it would be September. I can't make that decision alone. But that's what we're aiming for."

Almost two years ago, Benny, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, and Frida Lyndstad announced they had recorded two new songs, I Still Have Faith in You and Don't Shut Me Down to tie in with a proposed ABBA avatar tour.

They said in a statement at the time: "The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio."

However, the tracks have yet to materialise and Bjorn later explained the plans had been delayed until at least 2020 due to the complex technical nature of the show they are creating.

The Waterloo group went their separate ways in 1982 at the height of their career, and during their final years, Bjorn, 74, divorced bandmate Agnetha, 69, while Benny, 72, and Frida, 73, split up, too.

They performed together for the first time in decades in 2016 at a private event, which marked the 50th anniversary of the first meeting between songwriters Bjorn and Benny.