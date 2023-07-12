'About to go to jail in Norway': Lil Nas X reportedly stopped by police after riding his e-scooter through wrong tunnel

Lil Nas X was reportedly stopped by police after riding his e-scooter through the wrong tunnel in Norway.

The 24-year-old rap star — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — had been riding through the country's capital city of Oslo and is thought to have been one of four Americans who mistakenly followed a GPS route into the six-lane Festning Tunnel, which had been closed by authorities sometime earlier due to the confusion.

Local police tweeted: "Four people on scooters have lost their way into the Fortress Tunnel. They have used large parts of the roadway, so the road traffic centre has closed eastbound lanes until we can transport them out."

Without confirming whether Nas was part of the group, police later said: "They apologised. We have escorted them!"

According to reports, none of the four riders were actually detained in the end but Nas then posted a series of photos from his time in the city to Instagram which seemingly connected him to the incident.

He captioned one snap, which was taken inside the tunnel itself: "About to go to jail in Norway."

In another photo, he was seen posing with the police officers themselves as he joked that the officials were fans of his.

The caption read: "Nvm, they f*** with my music."

Nas is in Norway for a performance at Slottsfjell Festival this week.

Earlier this month, Nas had been performing at the Scandinavian edition of the Lollapalooza festival in Stockholm, Sweden, when a sex toy was hurled at his face. He managed to dodge the missile with some quick footwork and then walked over to pick it up.

He then asked the audience: "Who threw their p**** on stage?"

