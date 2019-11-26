Absence of China a 'loss' at Chinese-language 'Oscars' in Taiwan

The absence of China was a "loss" at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, director Ang Lee said on Saturday, after Beijing ordered a boycott following controversy last year.

China's film regulator said in August it was blocking the country's movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without a giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the Chinese-claimed island.

The move came after the annual event caused uproar last year in China and amongst Chinese stars at the ceremony when Taiwanese director Fu Yue made comments in support of Taiwan's formal independence.

"This is not easy to comment on, everyone knows that. Of course it is a loss, which can be seen on the red carpet or in the works participating in the film festival," said Taiwan-born Oscar-winner Lee, who is the festival's chairman.

"Of course, the best works, I personally think that they are just as good as in previous years, we still have very good works this year," he added.

"We of course feel regret due to fewer (movies and participants) this year but our arms are opened forever, as long as you are a Chinese-speaking movie director we are welcoming you."

Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong's family drama A Sun and fellow Taiwanese director John Hsu's psychological horror Detention were the biggest winners on Saturday night, in a ceremony largely devoid of politics.

Hsu made brief mention of the months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, which are being closely followed in democratic Taiwan, saying that because of these events "we cannot forget how we achieved our freedom".

This is the first time no Chinese films have been nominated since 1996, the year Jiang Wen's In The Heat Of The Sun became the first film from China to participate in the event.