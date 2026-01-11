Accusefive create special memories with unplugged performance after Singapore concert hit by tech glitches

Accusefive's Run, Run, Run! world tour stop in Singapore was supposed to be a reset for the Taiwanese trio — a livehouse concert that promise intimacy and heart-to-heart connections as the once-indie sensation look to reconnect with their roots.

The first night of their show yesterday (Jan 10) delivered that closeness in more ways than what their fans could expect.

Held at Hall F of Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre at Level B2, the set-up looked anything but stripped back. Accusefive commented on the sheer scale of the stage and the crowd relaxed with laughter. The atmosphere quickly felt cosy.

Once the ever-familiar guitar riffs kicked in and the band found their groove, Hall F stopped feeling massive. The audience did what good crowds do — they shrank the space with the sheer volume of their energy.

Their handphones were already up before Accusefive even hit their first chorus and fans belted along to hits like Somewhere In Time, Shh and Miss You Day and Night, turning choruses into communal chants.

Singer Chuan Ching, clearly hyped, remarked between songs that the crowd's energy made them feel the love and passion of their Singapore fans.

When a concert feels like a hangout

The notion "livehouse" is perhaps less about the venue size and more about how an artist reacts to it, and Accusefive leaned into the concept in the most straightforward way. They kept talking.

The setlist was interspersed with fan interactions, to the point that parts of the show felt like a meet-and-greet. Stories came easily and the band's humour felt relaxed rather than rehearsed.

Chuan Ching talked about her affection for Singapore's fishball noodles, which she described as "crispy", and lead vocalist-guitarist Pan Yun-an quipped about avoiding comments on Singapore's bak kut teh, having just finished their concert stop in Malaysia.

In a playful reversal of roles, drummer Richard Lin gave his rendition of Easy Come, Easy Go, while Chuan Ching and Yun-an handled the instruments. Their sincere pleas to fans to not use The One And Only as a proposal song, given its heartbreaking meaning, sent their fans into raucous laughter.

Fan service was aplenty as both Chuan Ching and Yun-an stepped off the stage to interact with the audience.

The beauty of imperfection

The show was hit by technical breakdowns but the trio nevertheless managed to create beauty in the situation. Audio issues forced a couple of restarts and led to a tech pause of around 20 minutes. Accusefive, unfazed, filled the gap by pivoting into an unplugged performance that ran for six songs.

Tracks like Night life.Take us to the light, Love In Summer and You Are My Magic took on a different colour with the stripped-back arrangements.

The crowd leaned in, sang along and by the time the audio was stable again, the audience, myself included, looked like we would not have minded if the unplugged portion lasted longer.

The pacing did wobble once, particularly when a wave of thank-yous surfaced oddly mid-show. Still, the night rarely felt derailed for long. If anything, the constant switching between performance, conversation, and spur-of-the-moment problem-solving kept the show feeling genuinely close to the audience.

As Richard said sagely towards the end of the show: "This was a show with many situations, but these allowed us to grow to be better."

Run, Run, Run! continues with a second show in Singapore on Jan 11 before heading to Australia.

