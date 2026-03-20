AC/DC guitarist Stevie Young hospitalised ahead of Buenos Aires concerts

BUENOS AIRES — Stevie Young, guitarist for the legendary Australian rock band AC/DC, was hospitalised in Buenos Aires just days before he is scheduled to perform in the city as part of the band's Power Up world tour.

Young, the nephew of the band's late founder Malcolm Young, "was not feeling well. As a precaution, he was admitted to a local hospital, where he is undergoing a full series of tests", according to a statement released Thursday (March 19) by the event's promoter.

The causes of the 69-year-old Young's condition were not specified.

"Stevie is doing well and in good spirits," a spokesperson said. "He is eagerly looking forward to getting on stage on Monday."

AC/DC is scheduled to perform three sold-out concerts at Buenos Aires' Monumental Stadium — which has a capacity of up to 85,000 — on March 23, 27, and 31.

The first date sold out quickly, prompting the band to add two more shows.

The last time the band performed in Argentina was in 2009, when nearly 200,000 fans attended their concerts.

The group arrived Wednesday afternoon at Buenos Aires' Ezeiza International Airport after performing in Santiago, Chile, and is expected to play in Mexico City in early April.

Stevie Young has been the band's guitarist since 2014, when his uncle stepped down due to health issues.

The tour is named after AC/DC's latest album, Power Up, released in 2020 in tribute to Malcolm Young, who died in 2017 after suffering from dementia.

Malcolm founded the band in Sydney, Australia, with his younger brother Angus in 1973.

Since then, the lineup has changed several times and currently consists of Brian Johnson (vocals), Angus Young (guitar), Stevie Young (rhythm guitar), Matt Laug (drums), and Chris Chaney (bass).