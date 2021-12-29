Ace Ventura producer sues Netflix over Tiger King clips

The company that produced the Ace Ventura films has sued Netflix over the use of footage from Ace Ventura 2 in its hit documentary series Tiger King.

Morgan Creek Entertainment said in the Monday complaint, filed in Los Angeles federal court, that the first episode of Tiger King infringes its copyrights by using two clips of Jim Carrey's title character with exotic animals without its permission.

Tiger King, a true crime series set in the world of private zoos and their eccentric owners, became one of Netflix's most successful releases when it first aired in March last year. The show's second season premiered in November.

The complaint says Morgan Creek contacted attorneys for Netflix and Tiger King production company Goode Films last June to negotiate an after-the-fact license but the companies weren't able to resolve the dispute.

Ace Ventura 2: When Nature Calls grossed over US$100 million (S$135 million) worldwide after it was released in 1995, according to the complaint. Morgan Creek has also produced films including Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Last of the Mohicans, and Major League.

Morgan Creek asked the court to block Netflix from using the Ace Ventura clips and to award it damages, including $300,000 in statutory damages.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Morgan Creek or its attorney David Berke of Berkes Law.

Goode Films couldn't be reached for comment.

READ ALSO: Can't shake this: Taylor Swift to face copyright lawsuit