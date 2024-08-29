'Just act blur': Ben Yeo recounts supernatural being opened his bag of chips in Thailand hotel room

Local host-actor Ben Yeo went on a trip to Thailand recently, which gave him some unforgettable memories — but not in a good way.

He suspected that he might have encountered the supernatural in his hotel room.

"I am someone who needs to turn off all the lights so that I can fall asleep," the 45-year-old F&B entrepreneur told AsiaOne in an interview recently.

As he prepared for bed the first night and switched off all the lights, something spooky happened.

"The television lit up suddenly… I thought the remote control was on the bed and that I accidentally switched it on, but when I checked, it was on the nightstand," Ben recounted.

Not wanting to think too much about it, he switched the television off and went to sleep.

But that's not the end of it, as he met with another "incredulous" situation the following night.

Ben shared that there were some complimentary snacks offered by the hotel, including bags of potato chips that were placed on the bar counter, but he had not touched any of them.

When he came out of the bathroom, he noticed something.

"There was a piece of potato chip on the floor," he told us.

Turning to look at the bar counter, what he saw left chills down his back.

"One of the packets of chips was opened. At that moment, I was actually quite scared," said Ben.

"But I just act blur and appeared like I didn't care much about it. I cleaned it up and went to bed."

Ben shared his spooky experience with us while promoting the new series Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Job Hunting III, where he plays bus driver Tian, who fills in for his colleague Huang while the latter returns home to Johor Bahru.

Although Tian was advised by Huang to pray before he starts work and to stop at every bus stop, even inside the cemetery after dark, he ignores the advice, eventually leading to strange occurrences during his shift.

Speaking about the filming experience, where the cast and crew really went to a cemetery for one night, Ben revealed that while he didn't have a supernatural sighting, two people saw a presence.

"An extra and another staff member coincidentally said after filming that they saw something 'dirty' on the bus [we were filming in]. It was watching us," he said.

Ben didn't notice anything as he was focused on acting.

"I also felt that if we didn't do anything to offend it, it wouldn't harm us also," he said, adding that filming went smoothly.

Full episodes of Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting III are now available on Mewatch. It will also air every Monday at 10.30pm on Channel 8.

